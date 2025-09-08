Gold Price In Kolkata Today: Rates Fall Marginally, See How National Markets Fared

Kolkata witnessed a decline in gold prices on Monday, mirroring weakness in the global bullion market. The price for 22-karat gold in the city is currently Rs 9,935 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold, is retailing at Rs 10,838 per gram. The slip comes amid subdued investor demand worldwide and fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy its vast domestic appetite. Recycled gold makes up only a minor portion of the overall supply. Since international bullion is priced in US dollars, even small currency fluctuations significantly affect retail prices in cities like Kolkata. In addition, local taxes, customs duties, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) further shape the final price for consumers.

Currency Movements and Global Bond Yields Add Pressure

Beyond domestic drivers, international developments play a critical role in Kolkata’s bullion market. Changes in global bond yields, monetary policy signals from leading central banks, and investor risk appetite all combine to dictate gold’s trajectory. The fall in prices today reflects wider caution among investors as they assess the outlook for interest rates and global growth.

Despite its volatility, gold retains a unique cultural and emotional significance in India, especially in states like West Bengal, where festivals and weddings drive consistent demand. Analysts point out that price corrections often prompt retail buyers to step in, viewing gold as both a safe-haven asset and a symbol of security.

How Kolkata Compares With Other Indian Cities

While Kolkata recorded 22-karat gold at Rs 9,935 per gram and 24-karat at Rs 10,838, rates were marginally higher in Delhi and Lucknow at Rs 9,950 and Rs 10,853 respectively. In contrast, Chennai’s 22-karat gold rate stood at Rs 9,970 per gram, one of the costlier markets today. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad matched Kolkata’s levels.

In Ahmedabad and Indore, slight variations were observed, with 22-karat gold priced at Rs 9,940 and 24-karat in the range of Rs 10,841–10,843 per gram. Such regional differences are often driven by state-level taxes and logistics costs.

At a time of economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a preferred investment tool for Indian households. For buyers in Kolkata, the dip in prices today may offer an opportunity to purchase at slightly lower levels, though the market outlook will remain tied closely to global cues and currency dynamics.