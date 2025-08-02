Kolkata Gold Prices Surge: Global Uncertainty Fuels Investment Rush

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceKolkata Gold Prices Surge: Global Uncertainty Fuels Investment Rush

Because the precious metal is globally traded in US dollars, any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate immediately influences local gold prices.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Kolkata saw an uptick on Sunday, with 22-karat gold now priced at Rs 9,290 per gram and 24-karat (999) gold reaching Rs 10,135 per gram. The steady rise reflects not just local demand but also the ripple effects of international market movements. India, which ranks as the second-largest gold consumer after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its requirements, with recycled gold making only a small dent in the overall supply chain.

Because the precious metal is globally traded in US dollars, any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate immediately influences local gold prices. On top of that, import duties, GST and other state-level taxes contribute to the final price paid by buyers in Kolkata and across the country.

Global Trends Add to Price Volatility

Gold has long held its reputation as a safe-haven asset, particularly during times of inflation, economic turbulence, or global financial stress. Its value, however, doesn’t rely solely on investor sentiment. Wider factors, including global bond yields and broader economic indicators, also play a crucial role in shaping price trends.

This mix of international currency fluctuations, government levies, and market sentiment often means gold prices in India move sharply, reacting quickly to global events.

Gold Prices Remain Buoyant Nationwide

The latest gold rates highlight a nationwide upward trend. In Delhi, 22-karat gold stands at Rs 9,305 per gram, while Lucknow shares the same rate. Prices in Ahmedabad and Indore are slightly higher at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold.

With Kolkata now seeing 22K gold at Rs 9,290 and 24K at Rs 10,135, the city reflects the metal’s ongoing appeal as a trusted investment. In uncertain economic times, gold continues to be the preferred option for financial security and wealth preservation.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata Gold Prices In Kolkata Kolkata Gold Prices Kolkata Gold Rates
