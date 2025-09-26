Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Bullion Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Bullion Gains Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold's status as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand rises during periods of geopolitical tension or financial market volatility.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely heavily on imports to meet domestic demand. Recycled gold makes up only a minor portion of the supply, making international prices a key determinant for local buyers. With bullion priced in US dollars on global markets, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on the rates faced by Indian consumers.

Domestic Prices Influenced by Taxes and Global Cues

In Kolkata, the current gold rates stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold). Retail prices are not just affected by global benchmarks but also by a combination of taxes, including import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. These charges often push the final cost significantly above the base international price, making gold purchases a substantial investment for local consumers.

Globally, gold remains sensitive to movements in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and economic uncertainty. Its status as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand rises during periods of geopolitical tension or financial market volatility. On Friday, international gold prices climbed, reflecting investor preference for stability amid ongoing market fluctuations.

Why Investors Turn to Gold in Kolkata

For many investors in Kolkata, gold continues to be a reliable hedge against financial instability. Amid erratic market conditions and rising global uncertainties, the precious metal is preferred for both short-term security and long-term wealth preservation. Analysts highlight that consistent population growth, rising household incomes, and cultural affinity for gold also keep the domestic demand robust, especially in eastern India.

The recent uptick in rates is likely to influence both retail buyers and investors. While urban consumers may buy smaller quantities for personal jewellery, investors often look at gold bars or coins as part of a diversified portfolio. With rates at Rs 10,530 for 22-karat and Rs 11,488 for 24-karat, Kolkata remains an important hub reflecting nationwide gold market trends.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:48 PM (IST)
