Gold Price In Kolkata Today: Yellow Metal Softens As International Rates Ease

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
Kolkata’s gold market, much like the rest of India, is intricately tied to global price movements due to the nation’s heavy dependence on imports. Despite the growing push to formalise recycling channels and improve collection networks, recycled gold still forms only a small share of India’s supply. This leaves domestic prices closely aligned with international trends and the rupee’s performance. Gold prices in Kolkata slipped on Thursday, in line with a broader decline observed across cities.

Global Market Trends Continue to Influence Domestic Prices

Gold being priced internationally in US dollars makes local prices particularly vulnerable to currency fluctuations. A weaker rupee raises the cost of imported bullion, while international prices respond to factors such as bond yields, geopolitical risk, and central bank policy announcements. These combined forces shaped Thursday’s dip in global gold prices, influencing Kolkata’s market as well.

Investors this week closely monitored developments in global financial markets, including updated macroeconomic data and shifts in risk sentiment. This reassessment of economic conditions contributed to the slight decline in bullion prices. In Kolkata, 24-karat (999) gold is currently priced at Rs 12,775 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at Rs 11,710 per gram.

Gold Rates Across Cities

Delhi: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

Chennai: Rs 12,840 (24K); Rs 11,770 (22K)

Bengaluru: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Mumbai: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Pune: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Ahmedabad: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Hyderabad: Rs 12,775 (24K); Rs 11,710 (22K)

Indore: Rs 12,780 (24K); Rs 11,715 (22K)

Lucknow: Rs 12,790 (24K); Rs 11,725 (22K)

Kolkata’s Enduring Preference for Gold

Gold continues to be a cornerstone of household investment strategies in Kolkata, particularly during periods of inflation or financial uncertainty. As global markets navigate shifting economic conditions, the yellow metal retains its reputation as a secure long-term asset.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 02:41 PM (IST)
