Gold Price Today In Kolkata: Local Rates Tick Up Amid RBI Decision And Currency Volatility

Gold prices in Kolkata edged slightly higher on Tuesday, in step with the broader national trend driven by global cues and domestic monetary policy developments. The current rate for 22-karat gold in Kolkata stands at Rs 9,380 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,233 per gram.

India’s gold pricing is largely influenced by global market movements, particularly since the country imports a majority of its gold requirements. As the second-largest consumer of gold globally, after China, India’s domestic supply relies heavily on imports, with recycled gold forming a negligible portion of the overall volume.

Global Trends and Local Factors Shape Kolkata Rates

The valuation of gold in Indian cities like Kolkata is closely tied to fluctuations in the rupee-US dollar exchange rate, given that international gold is priced in dollars. Any weakening of the rupee against the greenback makes gold more expensive for Indian buyers, which reflects in daily rate changes.

In addition to currency volatility, local taxes such as customs duties, GST, and state-specific levies further impact the final retail price of gold. West Bengal’s specific levies may also influence gold prices slightly differently compared to other metro cities.

Gold traditionally gains favour during times of economic uncertainty or rising inflation, serving as a hedge for investors looking for stability. The current macroeconomic environment has bolstered that trend, with global bond yields and financial market movements adding to gold’s demand.

RBI’s Neutral Stance Triggers Equity Market Sell-off

Investor mood soured across equity markets after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the outcome of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on August 6. The central bank decided to hold the repo rate at 5.5 per cent, keeping its policy stance “neutral”.

The announcement led to a sell-off in key rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, auto, and banking. The Sensex and Nifty turned negative as the session progressed, reinforcing gold’s role as a preferred asset during risk-off periods.

Across India, gold rates remained firm. For example, prices in Delhi stood at Rs 9,395 per gram (22K) and Rs 10,248 (24K), while Ahmedabad and Indore reported similar levels to Kolkata.

As global trade tensions persist and investors seek safer avenues, gold in Kolkata continues to attract attention, reaffirming its place as a reliable store of value amid financial market fluctuations.