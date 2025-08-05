Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Jumps In Kolkata On August 5, Yellow Metal Holds Steady Amid Global Trends

Gold being globally priced in US dollars means any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts local gold valuations.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)

Gold prices in Kolkata continued to show strength, aligning with the overall bullish sentiment observed across major Indian cities. As India remains the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, demand in cities like Kolkata plays a key role in determining domestic bullion dynamics.

According to the latest data, the gold price in Kolkata today stands at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,222 per gram. The city has followed the national pattern of firm gold pricing, amid both international economic movements and domestic fiscal policies.

Exchange Rate, Taxes Impact Kolkata’s Gold Rates

Gold being globally priced in US dollars means any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts local gold valuations. A weakening rupee leads to more expensive imports, thereby lifting the prices paid by consumers in cities like Kolkata.

In addition, factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and West Bengal-specific levies further influence the final price for buyers. Although recycled gold is part of India’s supply chain, it accounts for a small portion, leaving imports to carry the bulk of price sensitivity.

Also read : Markets Remain Heavily Volatile As RBI MPC Discusses Key Rates, Sensex, Nifty Open Session In Red

Gold Retains Its Shine as Economic Uncertainty Persists

Traditionally, gold is seen as a secure store of value, especially in uncertain economic environments or during periods of rising inflation. The steady price performance in Kolkata reflects gold’s continued appeal among investors and households alike.

Across India, gold rates in other cities also displayed similar upward momentum. For instance, prices in Delhi reached Rs 9,385 per gram for 22K and Rs 10,237 for 24K gold, while Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru reported identical rates to Kolkata.

With global indicators such as bond yields, inflation risks, and monetary policy direction still shifting, the outlook for gold remains strong. For Kolkata consumers, the precious metal continues to offer both cultural significance and investment value.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Kolkata Gold Rates In Kolkata Today Gold Price Today In Kolkata Gold Rates Kolkata August 5 Kolkata Gold Rate
