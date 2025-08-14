Gold Price In Kolkata Dips Marginally Amid Global Cues

Kolkata witnessed a slight dip in gold prices on Thursday, reflecting the influence of international trends and currency fluctuations. The price of 22-karat gold in the city now stands at Rs 9,290 per gram, while 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold, is priced at Rs 10,135 per gram. The decline, though modest, aligns with a broader softening seen across Indian bullion markets.

India, ranked as the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, imports the majority of its gold to meet domestic requirements. Recycled gold contributes only a small share to the overall supply. Given that gold is traded globally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate immediately impacts local rates.

Currency Trends, Taxes and Market Sentiment Drive Rates

Apart from foreign exchange movements, domestic gold prices are also shaped by multiple other factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies. Market sentiment, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical uncertainties often push investors towards gold, widely seen as a safe-haven asset.

Currently, a cautious global market tone, modest movement in bond yields, and anticipation of policy announcements have added to the price volatility. Experts note that shifts in US economic data, interest rate expectations, and central bank decisions have the potential to alter gold’s trajectory in the short term.

Across other major cities in India, prices have also edged lower. In Delhi, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 9,305 per gram, while in Mumbai, it is quoted at Rs 9,290 per gram. Rates in Ahmedabad and Indore are slightly higher at Rs 9,295 for 22-karat.

Gold Remains a Long-Term Wealth Preserver

Despite the small price correction, gold continues to maintain its appeal as a long-term investment option. For generations, households in Kolkata and across India have relied on gold for wealth preservation, especially during uncertain times.

Analysts believe that while short-term fluctuations are inevitable, gold’s intrinsic value and its role as a hedge against inflation ensure that it remains a core asset in investment portfolios. In today’s interconnected economy, both international and domestic developments will keep influencing price trends, making market vigilance key for investors.