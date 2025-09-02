Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price In Chennai Today: See How Rates Compare With National Markets

Gold Price In Chennai Today: See How Rates Compare With National Markets

Since the metal is traded globally in US dollars, the rupee-dollar exchange rate is one of the biggest influencers on domestic values.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in Chennai rose on Tuesday in line with the movement across the country’s bullion markets. As of today, 22-karat gold in the city is retailing at Rs 9,725 per gram, while 24-karat gold (commonly referred to as 999 gold) is priced at Rs 10,609 per gram. This development highlights gold’s persistent appeal as both an investment and a safeguard against economic instability.

India’s dependence on gold imports ensures that international cues play a major role in shaping local prices. Since the metal is traded globally in US dollars, the rupee-dollar exchange rate is one of the biggest influencers on domestic values. Add to this the impact of import duty, GST, and local taxes, and it becomes clear why buyers in Chennai experience price shifts even when domestic demand remains steady.

Cultural and Financial Significance in the South

Chennai, and Tamil Nadu more broadly, have long been known for their deep association with gold. Beyond its decorative use, gold plays a central role in weddings, festivals, and religious ceremonies, often being considered a symbol of wealth and security. The city’s appetite for gold purchases typically intensifies during auspicious seasons, further reinforcing its cultural importance.

From a financial perspective, global drivers continue to dictate local costs. International bond yields, monetary policy decisions by leading central banks, and investor risk appetite all feed into global bullion pricing. When these elements move, the impact quickly travels to Chennai’s jewellery markets, shaping what consumers pay.

Rate Comparison With Other Cities

A look across India shows similar patterns. Delhi’s 22-karat gold today is priced slightly higher at Rs 9,740 per gram, with 24-karat at Rs 10,624. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune mirror Chennai’s prices at Rs 9,725 and Rs 10,609 respectively. Cities like Ahmedabad and Indore stand a notch above at Rs 9,730 for 22-karat and Rs 10,614 for 24-karat. Meanwhile, Lucknow and Delhi hold the highest quotes today, at Rs 9,740 and Rs 10,624.

Global Volatility Keeps Gold in Demand

At a time of ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuating equity markets, gold continues to act as a go-to asset for both investors and households in Chennai. Concerns about rising tariffs, uneven global growth, and possible shifts in energy costs only add to its attractiveness.

For Chennai’s buyers, the metal serves dual purposes—ornamental wealth that carries cultural prestige, and a financial instrument that preserves purchasing power. Today’s uptick in prices is another reminder of gold’s enduring role in both everyday life and long-term financial planning in the city.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Chennai Gold Rate Gold Price In Chennai Today
Preferred Sources
