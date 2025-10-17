Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today In Chennai: Gold Hits Record Highs Ahead Of Dhanteras Buying Rush

Gold Price Today In Chennai: Gold Hits Record Highs Ahead Of Dhanteras Buying Rush

Jewellers in the city reported brisk demand from buyers looking to make pre-Dhanteras purchases despite the elevated prices.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices in Chennai surged to new all-time highs on Friday, just a day before Dhanteras, as festive demand combined with a global rally to push rates sharply higher. India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a small fraction of total supply. As gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect local market prices.

In Chennai, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 12,200 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 13,309 per gram. Jewellers in the city reported brisk demand from buyers looking to make pre-Dhanteras purchases despite the elevated prices. Local traders said the combination of festive sentiment and expectations of further price gains fuelled buying interest.

The Indian market generally sees higher domestic rates than global benchmarks due to import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other state-level levies. These factors make gold jewellery and bullion more expensive for Indian consumers, particularly during festive seasons when buying interest traditionally peaks.

Global Rally Driven by Safe-Haven Demand

Gold prices worldwide have gained over 50 per cent in 2025, crossing the $4,000 per ounce mark and notching up more than 35 record highs this year. Analysts attribute this sharp rally to global economic uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions, and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), the yellow metal could extend its rally towards $4,500 per ounce in international markets, supported by continued central bank purchases and strong Asian demand. "Gold's stellar rally reflects a confluence of macro shifts, from fiscal uncertainty and a softer dollar to strategic diversification by central banks. Asia is emerging as the epicentre of this new monetary alignment," said Manav Modi, Analyst, Commodities & Currencies, MOFSL.

In India, gold reached Rs 1.20 lakh per 10 grams last week and could move towards Rs 1.35 lakh in the long term, assuming a USD-INR rate of 89. The rally has been reinforced by a weak dollar index below 100 and China's increasing role as a major gold accumulator.

Central banks worldwide purchased nearly 600 tonnes of gold in the first nine months of 2025, while global gold exchange-traded funds recorded inflows of 450 tonnes, the strongest since 2020. MOFSL said that despite record-high prices, India's gold demand remains resilient due to cultural preferences and the festive season boost.

Silver, meanwhile, has outperformed gold in 2025, rising over 60 per cent so far and is expected to reach Rs 2.3 lakh per kilogram domestically, driven by industrial demand for solar panels, electric vehicles, and AI hardware. As Dhanteras approaches, jewellers in Chennai expect gold demand to remain robust despite high prices.

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
India
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
Harsh Sanghavi Sworn In As Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Amid Cabinet Expansion
India
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Note Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams, Seeks Response From Centre
Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget