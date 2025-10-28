Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Price Today In Chennai: Yellow Metal Extends Decline As Global Risk Appetite Improves

Gold Price Today In Chennai: Yellow Metal Extends Decline As Global Risk Appetite Improves

In Chennai, the price of 24-karat gold (999 purity) is currently Rs 12,328 per gram, while 22-karat gold (916 purity) is retailing at Rs 11,300 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold prices continued to weaken in Chennai on Tuesday, reflecting a broader global trend as easing trade tensions between the United States and China encouraged investors to shift towards riskier assets. According to Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, "Gold resumed trading on a weaker note on Tuesday as signs of easing US-China trade tensions have increased investors' interest in riskier assets, creating a negative impact on precious metals."

Local Price Movement and Market Drivers

In Chennai, the price of 24-karat gold (999 purity) is currently Rs 12,328 per gram, while 22-karat gold (916 purity) is retailing at Rs 11,300 per gram. The dip in domestic rates mirrors the downward movement in international spot prices amid improved investor confidence and steady equity market performance. India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to fulfil its strong domestic demand. The country’s recycled gold supply remains limited, underscoring its persistent reliance on overseas sources to meet household and industrial requirements.

The movement of the Indian rupee against the US dollar also continues to play a decisive role in determining local gold prices. Since gold is traded globally in dollars, any depreciation of the rupee makes imports more expensive, translating into higher prices in the domestic market. Conversely, a strengthening rupee typically exerts downward pressure on gold rates.

Global Trends Influence Local Sentiment

Globally, gold remains sensitive to multiple economic and financial variables, including fluctuations in bond yields, central bank decisions, and shifts in investor sentiment. The yellow metal traditionally acts as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty. However, as risk appetite strengthens, gold demand tends to soften. The recent signs of stability in global trade, coupled with expectations of moderate economic growth, have led to some unwinding of safe-haven positions.

Brent crude prices also remained stable, supporting expectations of lower inflationary pressure, which often dampens gold’s appeal. Despite the short-term weakness, analysts maintain that gold continues to serve as a reliable hedge against long-term market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
