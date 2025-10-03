Gold Price In Kolkata Today: Rates Decline Amid Market Volatility

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Kolkata witnessed a small decline in gold prices on Friday, reflecting global cues and currency movements. Currently, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,820 per gram, while 24-karat (999 gold) is trading at Rs 11,804 per gram. Domestic prices remain above international rates because of import duties, GST, and state-specific levies, which add to the cost of jewellery and bullion.

India, being the second-largest consumer of gold globally after China, depends primarily on imports, as recycled gold accounts for a minor share of the total supply. Consequently, fluctuations in the US dollar against the rupee significantly impact domestic pricing. Globally, gold prices are influenced by central bank policies, bond yields, and economic uncertainties, which can trigger short-term volatility in the market.

Factors Influencing Gold in Kolkata

The safe-haven appeal of gold ensures robust demand during periods of geopolitical tension or financial market instability. In Kolkata, traders report cautious activity, with buyers monitoring global trends and currency movements before making significant purchases. Jewellery demand remains steady, particularly for festivals and weddings, while investment in small denominations such as coins and bars continues to attract local investors seeking to preserve wealth.

“Gold continues to serve as a reliable store of value amid economic swings,” market analysts note. Friday’s dip reflects a combination of global and domestic factors, including easing international demand and minor corrections in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

Investor Outlook for Kolkata Buyers

Residents of Kolkata looking to invest in gold are advised to monitor both local and international developments. While Friday’s price correction may present a potential buying opportunity, investors should consider broader economic indicators and market trends. Gold remains a strategic asset for hedging against inflation and maintaining long-term financial security, making it a preferred choice for conservative investors and traditional buyers alike.

Even with minor fluctuations, Kolkata’s gold market continues to attract buyers seeking stability in uncertain times, reinforcing the metal’s enduring role in wealth preservation.