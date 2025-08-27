The festive season gets into full swing in the last week of August, with markets decked up for Ganesh Chaturthi and gearing up for upcoming celebrations like Onam and Diwali. Amid the festive excitement, many individuals may find themselves uncertain about bank holiday schedules. During this period, it is always advisable to plan banking errands in advance, keeping in mind the bank holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Published annually, this calendar outlines national holidays, regional observances, weekend closures, and special occasions like elections, helping customers avoid any last-minute disruptions.

Banks Closed in Select Cities on August 27

According to the RBI’s regional holiday list, banks will remain closed in several cities today, Wednesday, August 27, 2025, to mark the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi—a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will not operate today.

The festival spans 10 days, starting today and concluding with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025, according to Drikpanchang. Banks in all other regions will remain open as usual on August 27.

Upcoming Bank Holidays This Week

The holiday schedule does not end with today. Banks in Odisha and Goa will also remain closed on Thursday, August 28, to observe the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi as well as Nuakhai, an important agricultural festival in Western Odisha celebrating the new rice harvest. As a result, customers in these states will experience two consecutive bank holidays, making it important to complete any urgent transactions in advance.

How RBI Determines Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in India are determined under the Negotiable Instruments Act and published by the RBI every year. They include a mix of national holidays, regional festivals, and second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays. Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, but customers should always confirm before visiting a branch during the festive season to avoid inconvenience.

What Services Remain Available on Holidays?

Even when branches are closed, most banking services remain accessible through digital channels, such as internet banking and mobile banking apps. Customers can carry out NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, request demand drafts, apply for chequebooks, and access card services online. ATM withdrawals and account maintenance options, including setting up standing instructions or locker requests, also remain available digitally.

For a hassle-free festive season, customers are encouraged to check the official RBI holiday list and plan ahead for both in-branch visits and digital transactions.