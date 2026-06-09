Stocks, Gold, PPF Or SIPs? How Beginners Can Choose The Right Investment

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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceInvesting For Beginners: Where To Put Your Money And Why It Matters

Investing For Beginners: Where To Put Your Money And Why It Matters

Big life goals such as buying a house, funding your child's education or planning for retirement become more manageable when you start investing early.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mutual funds, SIPs simplify; begin early, know goals.

Once you start earning, saving a part of your income is the natural first step. But saving alone will not help you reach your long-term financial goals. That is where investing comes in.

Inflation steadily pushes up the cost of living. If your money sits idle, it loses value over time. Investing helps you build a financially secure future that can handle these rising costs. Big life goals such as buying a house, funding your child's education or planning for retirement become more manageable when you start early.

There is also the power of compounding. Your investments earn returns, and those returns earn further returns. Over time, this adds up significantly.

Saving Versus Investing

Saving is low-risk and gives you quick access to your money, which makes it useful for short-term needs. Investing carries some risk, but the returns are typically better. Most investment risks also reduce the longer you stay invested. It is a good idea to start building an emergency fund through investments as early as possible.

Where Can A First-Time Investor Put Money?

There are several options. Stocks have historically delivered higher returns than most other asset classes, but they can be volatile in the short term. Real estate also grows in value over time, but can be hard to sell quickly. Gold has given good returns, though buying jewellery comes with extra costs like making charges.

Fixed deposits and bonds are relatively safer but offer lower returns. The Public Provident Fund is highly safe, though its returns are lower than stocks. The National Pension System lets you decide how much goes into stocks and bonds, can be tax-efficient, but liquidity can be limited.

The key principle here is diversification. Different asset classes tend to perform differently at different points in time. Deciding how to spread your money across them, called asset allocation, is the most important first step in any investment plan.

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Why Mutual Funds Work Well For Beginners

Investing directly in stocks and bonds can be difficult, even for experts. Mutual funds are a simpler starting point. They offer diversification, professional management, transparency and a well-regulated framework.

Starting with a Systematic Investment Plan, or SIP, works well for first-time investors. An SIP lets you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals in a disciplined way. You can start with as little as Rs 100 per month. Mutual funds are also tax-efficient because the buying and selling done by the fund manager within the fund is not taxed.

What To Keep In Mind Before You Begin

First, identify your goals. Know what you are investing in, whether it is a home, your child's future or your retirement. Second, understand the risks. Market risks tend to reduce the longer you stay invested.

Always invest through regulated entities and official platforms, and track your investments regularly. Also, check whether a product has a lock-in period, which is a window during which you cannot withdraw your money.

The core principles of investing are simple: start early, invest regularly and stay invested for the long term. The earlier you begin, the more time your money has to grow.

Also Read: Can You Buy SpaceX Shares? Everything To Know About Elon Musk’s $1.8 Trillion Mega IPO

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What should one consider before starting to invest?

Before investing, identify your goals, understand the risks involved, and invest through regulated entities. It is also important to track your investments and be aware of any lock-in periods.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 03:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Financial Planning Wealth Creation Mutual Funds Personal Finance SIP Investment Investing For Beginners First-Time Investors
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