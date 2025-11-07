How To Build A Financial Safety Net For Life’s Unexpected Shocks: Your Essential Guide

It is difficult to predict life’s turns. Job losses, medical emergencies, or sudden home repairs, emergencies can strike anytime without warning. Financial preparedness is about being ready to deal with the impact of such emergencies. The goal is to have the right mix of products that protect, provide liquidity, and prevent debt from spiralling. A well-planned emergency strategy ensures that even in tough times, your finances stand firm under pressure. Here are five essentials every individual should consider to stay financially secure when the unexpected happens.

Build an Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is your first line of defence. Ideally, it should cover six months of expenses, including rent, EMIs, groceries, and utility bills. For instance, if your monthly outgo is Rs 50,000, aim for at least Rs 3 lakh in a liquid savings or fixed deposit account. This ensures instant access without compromising returns. The fund should be easily withdrawable but not too tempting for routine use. Think of it as a self-insurance plan that buys you peace of mind during income disruptions.

Get Comprehensive Health Insurance

Medical emergencies can be financially draining. A single hospitalisation can easily cost Rs 3–5 lakh in a metro city. Health insurance prevents these costs from derailing your savings. Go beyond your employer’s policy and buy a family floater plan that covers parents and dependants, depending on medical requirements. Opt for policies with no room rent limits and low co-pay clauses to minimise out-of-pocket expenses. In the case of critical illnesses, ensure your plan covers the related costs.

Secure Your Family with Term Insurance

Term life insurance ensures your family’s financial goals aren’t compromised if something happens to you. A good rule of thumb is to choose a cover worth 10-15 times your annual income. Avoid mixing insurance and investment, pure term plans offer maximum cover at minimum cost.

Maintain Access to Credit

While savings and insurance cover most emergencies, you may sometimes need quick liquidity. Having access to a low-interest personal loan, credit card, or overdraft facility can be invaluable. For example, a credit card with a Rs 1 lakh limit can serve as a stopgap during sudden expenses. However, this cushion only works if you pay your bills in full and on time. Maintain a healthy credit score above 750 to ensure easy loan approvals at lower rates. Used wisely, credit becomes a bridge, not a burden, during short-term financial strain.

Invest in a Liquid or Ultra-Short-Term Fund

For those who can tolerate mild risk, liquid and ultra-short-term mutual funds offer better returns than savings accounts while keeping funds accessible. These funds typically yield 5-6 per cent annually and allow redemption within a day. For instance, Rs 2 lakh in a liquid fund could earn Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 a year, without locking in your money. They are excellent for parking your emergency corpus or surplus cash. However, avoid chasing higher returns with risky funds; stability and liquidity are the key objectives here.

Emergencies test your financial resilience more than your earning power. A combination of savings, insurance, and disciplined credit use forms your safety net. Start small, but start today.

(The author is the CEO at BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)