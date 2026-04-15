From EMIs To Investments: What To Review In Your Finances This April

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Review spending to align with income and manage inflation.

Assess investment mix against goals and market shifts.

Examine EMIs and loan terms to reduce financial burden.

The new financial year has begun on a mixed note. Inflation remains elevated across essentials, while interest rate cuts have been slower than expected. At the same time, global tensions and market volatility continue to add to uncertainty. In such a scenario, it helps to pause and review where you stand financially. A simple check-in this April can help you stay better prepared for the months ahead.

When expenses outpace your income



Over the past year, many households have seen a steady rise in expenses, especially on food, fuel, and services. Even if your income has increased, it may not have kept pace with inflation. Take a closer look at your spending patterns. Identify areas where costs may have quietly increased, such as subscriptions or lifestyle upgrades, and try to spend more mindfully. Redirecting even small amounts towards savings or investments can make a meaningful difference over time.

Is your investment mix still relevant?



Markets have been uneven, with noticeable shifts across asset classes. Equity markets remain elevated in certain pockets, while debt investments are adjusting to changing interest rates.

This makes it important to review your portfolio. Check whether your asset allocation still aligns with your goals and risk appetite. If market movements have changed your balance, consider rebalancing. For instance, you may want to book some gains if your equity exposure has increased significantly. At the same time, being too conservative could limit long-term growth. The focus should remain on maintaining a balanced approach.

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EMIs taking up too much of your income



Loan repayments continue to be a key pressure point for many households. With interest rates still relatively high, EMIs can take up a significant portion of your monthly income. Review the terms of your loans. Check if you can switch to a lower rate or prepay part of the outstanding amount. Even a small reduction in interest can ease your overall burden. It is also important to keep your EMI-to-income ratio within a comfortable range so that you have enough room for savings and other financial goals.

Having a strong financial safety net



Uncertain times make financial buffers more important. An emergency fund that covers at least six months of expenses can provide stability during unexpected situations. Alongside this, review your insurance coverage. Health insurance and term life insurance remain essential safeguards, especially with rising healthcare costs. It is also important to maintain healthy credit behaviour. Paying dues on time and keeping your credit profile strong can help you access funds easily if needed.

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Aligning your plans for the new financial year

April is a good time to reset your financial strategy. Review your tax-saving investments and update your declarations based on the current rules. Set clear and realistic goals for the year ahead. Whether it is reducing debt, building savings, or growing your investments, break these goals into smaller, manageable steps. This makes it easier to stay consistent through the year.

This year may not bring clear trends or quick gains, but it does offer an opportunity to strengthen your financial position. By reviewing your income, investments, debt, and safety net, you can stay prepared for uncertainty. The focus should remain on steady, well-informed decisions, with small adjustments helping you stay on track in a changing environment.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)