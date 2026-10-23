Online Festive Shopping Tips: 5 Ways To Keep Your UPI And Card Details Safe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Verify delivery messages, avoid deceptive cloned shopping websites.

Never use UPI PIN for receiving; verify gift cards.

Use secure networks for transactions; avoid public Wi-Fi.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

The festive season is a time of joy, gifting, and vibrant shopping. With attractive deals on electronics, home appliances, and apparel, digital transactions see a major surge. For most buyers, this convenience makes festive preparations seamless and efficient. However, this high transaction volume also means consumers must exercise extra care.

Digital payment systems are highly secure, but keeping your money safe requires basic digital hygiene. Staying informed about common transaction methods and keeping simple safety principles in mind ensures your festive celebrations remain smooth and stress-free.

Delivery scams and unverified updates

When you shop during festive sales, you expect multiple packages to arrive. Scammers often take advantage of this high delivery volume. They may send text messages claiming your delivery is delayed. These messages usually contain a link asking for a nominal fee, like ten rupees, to update your address. Clicking these links can redirect you to unverified forms that collect your card details or UPI PIN.

Always track your packages directly through the official merchant app or website. Avoid paying any rescheduling fees on unsolicited links.

Also Read : Ration Card Aadhaar Linking 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Online And Offline Process

Deceptive discounts on cloned websites

Festive shopping is driven by discounts, making attractive deals hard to resist. While looking for the best price, you might come across unfamiliar websites offering premium products at unusually low rates. Some of these platforms are created to mimic popular e-commerce portals. Making a purchase on an unverified site can compromise your card details.

Protect your accounts by shopping only through reputed, well-known e-commerce platforms. Always look for the padlock icon and the "https://" protocol in your browser's address bar before making a transaction.

UPI request manipulation

UPI has become the preferred mode of payment, but understanding how its features work is essential. During the festive season, you might receive messages claiming you won a special cashback, lottery, or promotional reward. To claim this, the sender may ask you to click a link and enter your UPI PIN.

It is crucial to remember that receiving money into your bank account never requires entering your UPI PIN. A PIN is strictly meant for sending money. If a prompt asks for your PIN, it is always an outgoing payment.

Unsolicited festive gift cards

Digital gift cards and discount vouchers are popular gifting options during major festivals. Because of this trend, you may receive emails or social media links offering free shopping vouchers from top brands. These unsolicited links can sometimes install malicious applications on your device that monitor your financial transactions.

Avoid clicking links from unknown senders. Always take a moment to verify any unexpected gift card's authenticity with the sender or check the brand's official website directly before opening any links.

Also Read : Dalal Street In Green Despite Global Weakness: Sensex Rallies 450 Points, Nifty Over 22,700

Unsecured public networks

When shopping on the go, you might be tempted to use free public Wi-Fi networks at shopping malls or markets. However, these networks often lack basic security encryption. Cybercriminals can intercept your data on public networks, capturing your passwords and card details. Always use your private mobile data or secure home Wi-Fi when entering passwords or card details. Keeping your banking apps and device software updated also ensures you have the latest security patches.

Digital financial tools are designed to make your life easier, and staying secure simply requires you to make deliberate, informed decisions. By maintaining privacy over your security PINs, verifying the sources of your digital deals, and keeping your networks secure, you can safeguard your hard-earned savings. Simple safety habits help you enjoy your festive purchases with complete peace of mind.