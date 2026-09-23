Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Festive spending raises credit use; keep utilization under 30 percent.

Track all dues to avoid missing payments or minimums.

Make smaller payments; consider personal loans for large expenses.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

Festive planning brings immense excitement as you map out holiday travel, family gatherings, and gift lists. Once your budgets are set, transitioning from planning to active execution naturally spikes your transaction volume. While credit cards and personal loans keep your cash flow smooth during this period, frequent swiping can quietly impact your credit profile behind the scenes. Protecting your credit health now is essential for a stress-free holiday recovery.

Managing credit utilisation and the minimum due trap

When your holiday shopping and travel plans are in full swing, your credit card usage naturally rises. Lenders and credit bureaus measure your credit utilisation ratio, which is the percentage of your total available credit limit that you utilise. Financial experts strongly recommend keeping this ratio below thirty percent on each of your cards. For instance, if your combined credit limit is Rs 2,00,000, try your best to keep your total outstanding balance below Rs 60,000. Going over this threshold can signal to credit bureaus that you are relying too heavily on debt, which can temporarily lower your credit score.

One of the most common pitfalls during the post-holiday season is paying only the minimum amount due on your credit card. When a high festive credit card bill arrives, paying the minimum amount can seem like a tempting relief. However, this is a costly trap that you must avoid. The remaining balance rolls over to the next month, attracting high interest rates that often exceed forty percent annually. Furthermore, fresh purchases made while carrying an unpaid balance do not enjoy the interest-free grace period. To maintain a healthy credit score, you should always aim to pay your credit card bills in full.

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Planning for travel and gifting commitments

Holiday travel often involves multiple bookings, from flights and accommodation to local transport and dining. When these expenses are split across different credit cards, tracking your total outstanding dues becomes a complex task. Missing a single payment date, even by a couple of days, can negatively impact your repayment history, which is the most critical factor in calculating your credit score. To avoid this, consider setting up automated payment alerts or calendar reminders for each card. This simple step ensures you never miss a payment deadline amidst the holiday rush.

Strategies to protect your credit score

Keeping your credit score intact does not mean you have to compromise on your festive plans. You can easily manage your credit utilisation by making multiple smaller payments throughout the billing cycle instead of waiting for the statement date. If you anticipate heavy spending on travel and gifts, you can also request your bank for a credit limit increase. Alternatively, consolidating high-value holiday purchases into a structured personal loan can keep your credit card utilisation low while offering a predictable, lower-interest repayment schedule over a longer term.

Your credit score is a vital financial asset that determines your borrowing capacity and interest rates for future loans, such as home or car loans. While the joy of festive gifting and travel is irreplaceable, keeping your credit health in mind ensures your post-holiday recovery is smooth and stress-free. By planning your repayments and utilising credit carefully, you can celebrate the holidays with peace of mind.

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