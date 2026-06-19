Failed To Link PAN With Aadhaar? Complete These Steps Before Your PAN Stops Working

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PAN-Aadhaar linking remains mandatory; ₹1,000 penalty for delays.

Exemptions apply; new PAN rules for high-value transactions.

Unlinked PAN restricts financial activities, triggers higher TDS.

The linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar remains mandatory under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, making it an essential requirement for taxpayers across India. Individuals who were allotted a PAN on or before July 1, 2017, and are eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number must intimate their Aadhaar details in the prescribed manner.

The requirement is aimed at ensuring PAN remains operative for key financial activities, including income tax filing, banking transactions and investments. As of 2026, individuals seeking to complete PAN-Aadhaar linking after the prescribed deadline are required to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. The government has collected Rs 600 crore in penalties from delayed linking requests.

Failure to complete the process can result in a PAN becoming inoperative, creating hurdles in a wide range of financial and tax-related transactions.

Who Is Exempt From PAN-Aadhaar Linking?

The PAN-Aadhaar linkage requirement does not apply to certain categories of individuals.

These include residents of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya. The exemption also covers non-residents as defined under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Additionally, individuals aged 80 years or above during the previous financial year and those who are not citizens of India are not required to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

New PAN Requirements For High-Value Transactions

The Income Tax Rules, 2026, have increased the threshold at which PAN becomes mandatory for several transactions.

A PAN card is now required for aggregate cash deposits or withdrawals of Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year with banks or post offices.

Similarly, PAN must be quoted for immovable property transactions valued at Rs 20 lakh or above. It is also mandatory for hotel, banquet, restaurant or event payments of Rs 1 lakh or more.

The requirement extends to the purchase or sale of motor vehicles valued above Rs 5 lakh.

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Why PAN-Aadhaar Linking Is Important

PAN-Aadhaar linking refers to the integration of a 10-digit PAN with a 12-digit Aadhaar number under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act.

The objective is to curb tax evasion, eliminate duplicate PAN cards and improve the Income Tax Department’s ability to track financial transactions.

For most applicants seeking a new PAN card, Aadhaar details are now required during the application process. Eligible applicants must provide their Aadhaar number while submitting PAN Form No. 93.

Applicants using Form No. 93 are also required to complete Aadhaar-based authentication. Once verification is completed, PAN is issued and linked with Aadhaar during processing, eliminating the need for a separate linking request.

How To Pay The Rs 1,000 PAN-Aadhaar Linking Fee

Before submitting a PAN-Aadhaar linking request, individuals who are required to pay the penalty must first complete the payment process through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

Users need to access the e-Pay Tax section, select the relevant tax year, choose the prescribed payment category for delayed PAN-Aadhaar linking and complete the payment.

The applicable amount is automatically reflected during the process. After successful payment, taxpayers should proceed with submitting the linking request.

How To Link PAN And Aadhaar Online

The Income Tax e-Filing portal provides two methods for linking PAN and Aadhaar.

The first option allows users to complete the process without logging into their account. Individuals must enter their PAN and Aadhaar details, validate the information, provide their name as per Aadhaar, complete OTP verification and submit the request.

If payment details are not yet reflected on the portal, users may receive a “Payment details not found” message. In such cases, they may need to wait for the payment to be processed before resubmitting the request.

The second option requires logging into the Income Tax e-Filing portal. Users can access the “Link Aadhaar” feature through the Profile section, validate their Aadhaar number, confirm the details and submit the request for verification.

After submission, the request is sent to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for validation. PAN reactivation generally takes between seven and 30 days after successful processing.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Through SMS And Offline Modes

Taxpayers can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS after paying the prescribed fee.

The SMS should be sent in the format: UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number> to either 567678 or 56161. Users will receive an update regarding the status of their linking request.

Offline linking is available through PAN service centres operated by Protean or UTIITSL.

Individuals must visit a service centre, provide copies of their PAN and Aadhaar cards, complete biometric authentication, pay the applicable charges and collect the acknowledgement slip after submission.

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What Happens If PAN Is Not Linked To Aadhaar?

An unlinked PAN becomes inoperative, which can lead to significant restrictions on financial and tax-related activities.

Individuals with an inactive PAN cannot file income tax returns or claim tax refunds. They may also face a higher Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rate of 20 per cent instead of 10 per cent.

Such individuals cannot open a regular bank account, apply for a credit card, open accounts with depositories, participants or custodians of securities, or undertake certain high-value investment transactions.

Restrictions also apply to the purchase of mutual funds above Rs 50,000, transactions involving unlisted company shares above Rs 1 lakh per transaction, and payments exceeding Rs 50,000 towards debentures or bonds issued by companies or institutions.