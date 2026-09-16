Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom EPFO wage ceiling increased to Rs 25,000, expanding coverage.

Over 51 lakh more employees gain social security benefits.

Decision reflects wage growth, formal employment expansion since 2014.

Employees earning up to Rs 25,000 a month could now come under mandatory EPFO coverage, after the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to raise the wage ceiling from the existing Rs 15,000.

The decision, announced by the government on Wednesday, September 16, is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees within the mandatory coverage framework.

The revision could widen access to three key social-security benefits linked to EPFO membership, provident fund savings, pension protection and insurance cover.

From Rs 15,000 To Rs 25,000: What Has Changed?

The EPFO wage ceiling had remained at Rs 15,000 since its last revision in September 2014.

Under the existing arrangement, an employee joining a job at a wage above Rs 15,000 per month is not automatically covered by the EPF framework.

The new ceiling extends the mandatory coverage threshold to Rs 25,000. As a result, employees in the Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 wage bracket are expected to be brought within the scope of mandatory EPFO coverage.

The benefits available under the applicable scheme provisions include savings through the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), pension benefits under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection through the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).

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Why Has The Government Raised The EPF Ceiling?

The government said the decision reflects changes in wages and employment patterns since the previous revision.

According to the government, sustained wage growth, higher incomes and the expansion of formal employment have increased the need to widen the social-security coverage framework.

The proposal had gone through inter-ministerial consultations before being recommended by the Expenditure Finance Committee at its meeting on June 16, 2026.

Over 51 Lakh Employees To Come Under Coverage

The government estimates that the revised wage threshold will extend mandatory EPFO coverage to more than 51 lakh additional employees.

The move adds to an existing EPFO membership base of around 7.98 crore contributing members across approximately 7.68 lakh contributing establishments, according to the latest data cited in the Cabinet release.

The Employees’ Pension Scheme currently provides pension benefits to around 82 lakh pensioners, while the EDLI scheme provides insurance protection linked to EPF membership.

With the higher wage ceiling, a larger pool of employees is expected to have access to these provisions, subject to the rules governing the respective schemes.

How Much Will The Hike Cost The Government?

The increase in coverage will also raise the government's expenditure under the measure.

The Cabinet release estimates the annual government outgo at around Rs 11,339 crore. This compares with existing annual budgetary support of approximately Rs 10,250 crore.

Over five years, the estimated expenditure is approximately Rs 56,696 crore.

The Cabinet's approval does not represent the final administrative step. The Ministry of Labour and Employment and EPFO will now undertake the statutory and administrative processes required to implement the decision.

The wage ceiling will move to Rs 25,000 from Rs 15,000 once the necessary implementation steps are completed.

The revision comes nearly 12 years after the previous increase in the EPFO wage ceiling, which took the limit to Rs 15,000 in September 2014.