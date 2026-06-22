Changed Jobs? This One PF Mistake Could Hurt Your Savings And Cost You Tax Benefits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online transfer process simplified; automatic transfers have specific conditions.

Changing jobs often leads to employees accumulating multiple Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts linked to a single Universal Account Number (UAN). While this is common, many workers remain unaware that they may need to transfer their previous EPF balance into their current account to keep their retirement savings consolidated.

Although there is no rule that makes EPF transfer mandatory after changing jobs, experts generally consider transferring the balance from the old account to the current one beneficial. EPF accounts do not automatically merge in every case, and employees may need to initiate the process to combine their retirement savings.

Maintaining multiple EPF member IDs can make it difficult to track contributions and manage retirement savings efficiently. Consolidating balances into a single account helps employees avoid inactive accounts, delays in withdrawals, and confusion arising from contributions spread across different accounts.

Tax Benefits Depend On Service Continuity

One of the key advantages of transferring an EPF balance is the continuation of an employee's service history with the previous employer. This allows the total years of employment to be counted continuously instead of restarting from zero with the new employer.

This continuity becomes important because EPF withdrawals become tax-free only after five years of continuous service. If a withdrawal is made before completing this period, the amount may become taxable. Tax deducted at source may also apply depending on the amount withdrawn and the employee's overall taxable income.

Preserving service continuity through an EPF transfer can therefore help employees retain eligibility for tax benefits available under the provident fund system.

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Single Account Makes Settlement Easier

Having one EPF account can simplify withdrawals and final settlement procedures. Employees do not need to deal with multiple member IDs while accessing their retirement corpus.

The transfer process has also become faster in recent years as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has automated much of the system. Manual intervention has been reduced in cases where all required conditions are fulfilled.

This has helped speed up the transfer and settlement process for many employees, making account consolidation more convenient than before.

When Automatic EPF Transfer Happens

The automatic transfer facility works only when specific conditions are met. Aadhaar and bank account details must be linked, while Know Your Customer records should be fully updated.

The date of exit from the previous employer must also be recorded in the system. In addition, both the old and new employers should be digitally registered with the EPFO.

After the new employer deposits the first month's provident fund contribution, the retirement fund body may automatically generate a transfer request to move the balance from the previous account to the current one.

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How To Transfer EPF Online

Employees can submit an online transfer request through the EPFO Unified Member Portal if their UAN is active and linked with Aadhaar.

After logging in using the UAN and password, members need to select the 'One Member One EPF Account' option under the online services section. The portal then displays personal details and the current employer's EPF account where the transfer will be made.

Members must verify their personal and employment details and retrieve the previous EPF account information. The next step involves entering the required details, generating an OTP using the registered mobile number, and completing verification.

After entering details of the previous EPF accounts to be merged, members need to select either the previous or current employer for claim verification. Authentication is completed through an Aadhaar-linked OTP before submitting the request.

Once the current employer approves the merger request on the portal, EPFO processes the request and transfers the balance from the old account to the existing EPF account.

Why EPF Transfer Requests Get Rejected

EPF transfer or claim requests may sometimes be rejected due to errors in the information submitted or issues with account records. One of the most common reasons is incorrect or incomplete details in the application, including bank account information, personal details, or employment records.

An inactive UAN can also lead to rejection if the number is not active or is unavailable in the EPF system. Similarly, discrepancies in the period of service mentioned in the application and the records maintained by the employer or EPFO may affect claim processing.

Incomplete KYC details, missing Aadhaar linkage, or the absence of an updated date of exit from the previous employer can also delay or prevent transfers. In some cases, claims may be rejected if the employer fails to verify or attest to the request properly.

Pending dues or outstanding liabilities with the EPFO may also result in rejection until the dues are cleared. Technical issues or system errors during the submission process can occasionally lead to failed applications as well.

Employees are advised to verify their personal details, KYC information, employment records, and UAN status before submitting a transfer request to avoid delays.

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What Happens If You Have Two UANs

Some employees may receive two separate UANs during their employment history. In such cases, they can request the merger of the UANs through email.

Employees can write to EPFO and request the closure of the previous UAN. This enables the organisation to process the request and help consolidate the employee's provident fund records.