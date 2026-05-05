Invest In Gold Without Physical Hassle: All About EGRs On NSE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No physical storage needed; gold is in secure vaults.

The NSE launched Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) to provide a regulated and digital alternative to physical gold. A trusted asset in Indian households for ritual and gifting, gold also serves as a reliable store of value during periods of economic uncertainty.

Every investor is different. Some prefer the tangibility of physical gold while others prefer the simplicity of Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs. EGRs are built for people who want the flexibility of trading gold like a stock.

But owning physical gold has traditionally come with hassles such as storage risks, purity concerns, and limited liquidity. Here is how EGRs aim to change that.

What are EGRs?

EGRs are digital receipts of gold that you can buy and sell electronically without the need for physical handling. These are available in fixed denominations with a market-based price discovery mechanism.

The gold backing each EGR sits in SEBI-regulated vaults and can be converted to physical gold through an easy process.

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Benefits of EGRs

1. One Nation, One Price

EGRs are traded on the NSE, with the market determining prices in real time that remain consistent across the country. Unlike gold sold locally by jewellers, which has no single standardised price, EGRs' prices are uniform and transparent.

2. Trade It Like a Stock

EGRs can be bought and sold like stocks on your phone through a demat account. These are traded on NSE in market hours at live market prices, eliminating the need to visit a jeweller and negotiate the price.

3. No Locker, No Hassle

EGRs are backed by certified pure gold sitting in SEBI-regulated secure vaults. Investors don’t have to deal with making charges or locker fees. On the other hand, physical gold involves visiting a jeweller to buy gold and ensuring safe storage while still worrying about theft.

4. Instant Liquidity, Certified Purity

EGRs can be bought and sold instantly on the exchange during market hours at transparent market prices. Selling physical gold is a time-consuming process, as you have to first find a buyer and negotiate a price. Moreover, gold-backed EGRs meet purity norms (995 or 999 fineness) assured by SEBI.

5. Diversify Investment Portfolio

In uncertain economic times, when markets fall, gold tends to hold or even rise in value. EGRs reduce risk for a portfolio having equities and mutual funds without buying a full coin or bar.

6. Buy as Little as 100mg

The entry point to physical gold is generally a fixed, large amount, such as a coin or a bar, while with EGRs, you can start with as little as 100 milligrams and move up to 1kg as per defined denominations. You invest as much as you want, and not what the jeweller’s minimum forces you to.

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Limitations of EGRs

1. No Returns If Gold Stays Flat

EGR returns depend on gold prices. If gold stays flat, EGRs will not generate any returns. SGBs, on the other hand, pay 2.5% annual interest regardless of price movement.

2. Limited Liquidity and Market Hours

EGRs can be traded only during NSE market hours and have lower volumes compared to Gold ETFs, which can affect price efficiency, particularly for larger transactions.

3. Demat Account Requirement

Buying and selling of EGRs requires a demat account, which is still a barrier for many Indian investors.

How are EGRs different from Gold ETFs?

Both EGRs and Gold ETFs are ways to invest in gold digitally through a demat account, but EGRs can be converted into physical gold while Gold ETFs cannot.

EGRs are receipts of gold sitting in a vault. You own the underlying metal and can claim it. Gold ETFs are units of a mutual fund that track gold prices. You own units, not the gold itself.

EGRs are less established and have thinner liquidity, while Gold ETFs are more popular and have significantly higher trading volumes.

India is one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, yet its gold market has long lacked structure. EGRs, by enabling transparent, exchange-based price discovery, give Indian investors a more structured and efficient way to invest in an asset they have long trusted.