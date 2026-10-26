Digital Gold Vs Gold Coins Vs Jewellery: Which Is Smarter To Buy This Dhanteras?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital gold maximizes pure metal, jewellery incurs highest overheads.

Jewellery loses significant resale value; digital gold stored securely.

Long-term gold gains taxed 12.5%; consider investment purpose.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

Dhanteras is a highly auspicious occasion when many households across the country welcome prosperity by buying gold. However, as digital age continues to reshape our financial habits, you are no longer restricted to physical showrooms. Today, there are many ways to buy gold: traditional jewellery, minted gold coins, and digital gold.

While all of these track the same underlying market rates, they offer very different amounts of actual precious metal for your money. Understanding the hidden costs and practicalities of each can help you make a smart, informed decision.

Jewellery vs Coins vs Digital Gold: Making Charges and GST

The amount of actual gold your money buys depends heavily on the format you choose. Physical jewellery carries the highest overhead costs due to making charges and design work, alongside GST on the final piece. Consequently, a significant portion of your budget goes toward craftsmanship rather than the precious metal itself.

Physical gold coins have lower markup costs compared to jewellery because minting charges are simpler and standardized. However, you still pay for manufacturing, packaging, and applicable taxes. Digital gold is the most cost-efficient option in terms of pure gold acquisition. Since there are no making or minting charges, almost your entire allocation is directed toward purchasing certified 24-karat gold, with only the standard GST deducted at the time of purchase.

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Gold Resale Value: Jewellery Can Fetch 20% Less, Digital Gold 3-5%

Buying gold is only half the story. Selling it back often gets you less than you'd expect. With jewellery, you usually don't get the making charge or tax back, and the jeweller may cut the price further. A standard piece could fetch significantly less if sold soon after, sometimes resulting in a difference of roughly 20%.

Coins tend to recover a larger share of their value, though buyback terms can vary by jeweller, including for coins originally bought from a bank. Digital gold typically sells a little below the buying price, often in the 3% to 5% range, and the tax paid at purchase is usually not refunded. Storage is usually free for a period, after which charges may apply. Digital gold also currently sits outside SEBI and RBI oversight, so it may help to look into the provider's credentials and redemption process before buying.

Gold Storage and Tax: 12.5% Long-Term Rate After Two Years

Physical gold coins and jewellery require safe storage, which often means renting bank lockers or securing home safes. Digital gold, conversely, is held in professionally managed, fully insured vaults on your behalf, reducing immediate safety concerns.

Additionally, if gold is held for over two years before it's sold, the profit is taxed at a long-term rate of 12.5%. If sold sooner, the tax follows your income slab instead. This makes the holding period a key consideration for your financial planning.

Dhanteras Gold Buying Guide: Which Option Suits You?

It comes down to why you're buying gold, not which option looks cheapest at first. Coins and digital gold put more of your money into actual gold, and you get back more when you sell. But all three still rise and fall with the same gold price.

Digital gold works well for small, regular buys. Coins may suit those who prefer to hold physical gold. Jewellery may make more sense if you plan to wear or gift it, rather than treat it as a pure investment. Whatever you choose, check the BIS hallmark or the seller's credentials, and compare the buying and selling price first.

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