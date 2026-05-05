Struggling With Loans? Here’s How To Break Free From A Debt Trap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stop accumulating new high-cost debt.

When your income cannot meet your needs, you take a loan. But if you keep on taking loans without paying off your previous ones on time, your debt can become unmanageable, and you find yourself caught in a debt trap.

People often have a savings and investment strategy, but ignore a debt strategy when it can help them plan their expenses, manage debt and live a financially responsible life. Here are 5 steps you need to take to get out of a debt trap.

How To Escape A Debt Trap

1. Consolidate Your Debt

Debt consolidation means that you take a single, lower-interest-rate personal loan to pay off your existing debts. Combining multiple debts simplifies repayment with one manageable EMI, at a lower interest rate and more favourable terms.

2. Prioritise High-Interest Loans First

Aim to clear loans with higher interest rates first, as these accumulate debt the fastest. Clearing them up reduces the total interest that you have to pay and helps you get out of the debt trap.

Also Read : No Hike in Petrol Prices, But Oil Firms Are Bleeding. Here’s Why

3. Stop Taking on Fresh High-Cost Debt

Avoid any new debts with a high interest rate, such as credit card debt or unsecured loans, while you repay the existing debt. This step prevents any further strain on your finances and helps you pay off existing debt easily.

4. Create a Budget and Stick to It

Creating a monthly budget is essential when trying to escape a debt trap. Limit your spending to essentials, reduce credit card use and funnel all your money towards debt repayment.

5. Increase Your Income

Try to boost your income through freelance work, part-time jobs or by monetising a skill. This gives you more funds to speed up debt repayment. Even small secondary incomes can have a meaningful impact and cut down your outstanding dues to reduce financial stress.

Getting out of a debt trap is rarely quick, but it is entirely possible with the right approach. The key is to stop treating debt as something that will sort itself out and start treating it as a problem that demands a plan.

Also Read: Want To Apply For A Home Loan? Here Are 6 Things To Check Before Approaching A Bank