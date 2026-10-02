Taking Multiple Loans? 5 Credit Management Tips To Keep Your CIBIL Score Healthy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Multiple loan applications create hard inquiries, impacting credit scores.

Treat micro-EMIs as formal loans; avoid cluttering credit reports.

Keep credit utilization below 30%, maintain diverse credit mix.

By Abirami Mathur Subramanian

Managing a spike in seasonal expenses often calls for smart credit planning rather than dipping entirely into your savings. While personal loans, credit card EMIs, and quick financing options are excellent tools to ease cash flow, they require a strategic approach. When you utilise multiple credit lines simultaneously to cover these seasonal costs, your credit profile undergoes rapid changes. To help you navigate this transition smoothly, here are five critical aspects of credit management you must keep in mind before borrowing.

Understand the trail of hard inquiries

Every time you formally submit an application for a loan, lenders check your credit history. This is known as a hard inquiry, which is recorded on your credit report. While a single hard check is perfectly normal, submitting multiple applications in a short period can temporarily impact your credit score. In India, your CIBIL score ranges between 300 and 900. Keeping your applications selective ensures that your score remains strong and stays well above the excellent 750 threshold.

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Recognise that micro-EMIs are formal loans

In today's digital shopping world, choosing No-Cost EMIs or Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) at checkout feels very simple. However, these services are technically micro-unsecured loans. If you open several micro-loans simultaneously for different purchases, each one is reported to the credit bureaus. Having a few well-managed accounts is positive, but accumulating too many active loan accounts can make your credit report look cluttered, potentially affecting your long-term borrowing capacity.

Keep Your Credit Utilisation below 30%

Your credit utilisation ratio measures how much of your available credit card limit you are using. To maintain an outstanding credit profile, it is always suggested to keep your credit utilisation below 30% of your total limit. Swiping multiple credit cards or opening multiple credit lines for seasonal shopping can quickly push you past this healthy limit. By staying under the 30% mark, you demonstrate excellent credit management, which keeps your score healthy and growing.

Maintain a healthy and balanced credit mix

Lenders appreciate a balanced credit profile that includes a mix of secured loans, like a car loan, and unsecured credit, like personal loans. Taking on multiple unsecured loans for holiday shopping can tip the balance of your credit mix too far toward unsecured debt. Maintaining a diverse and balanced portfolio shows that you can manage different financial responsibilities successfully, which significantly improves your future loan eligibility and keeps your credit rating stable.

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Research and compare before clicking apply

One of the best habits to build is comparing financial products before committing to them. Instead of applying to three different banks to see who offers the lowest interest rate, you can use digital financial portals. These platforms let you compare interest rates and repayment terms without triggering any hard checks on your report. This approach allows you to confidently choose the single best option for your budget and apply only once, preserving your credit score.

Managing your finances during periods of high discretionary spending is all about balance and proactive planning. Borrowing can be a fantastic tool to manage major purchases without stress, as long as you keep your long-term credit health in mind. By spacing out your applications, managing your EMIs carefully, and monitoring your score, you can keep your credit profile in top condition. A healthy CIBIL score of 750 or above is a wonderful asset, ensuring you always have easy access to affordable credit in the future.