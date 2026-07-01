Credit Cards Vs UPI: Are Indians Changing The Way They Borrow And Spend?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UPI now dominates everyday, frequent digital transactions.

Credit cards remain crucial for larger purchases, offering rewards.

Consumers consciously use both for distinct financial needs.

Digital payments have transformed the way you manage money. A few years ago, credit cards were often the preferred choice for cashless spending. Today, UPI has become a part of everyday life, from paying for groceries to settling restaurant bills. Yet, even as UPI dominates daily transactions, credit cards continue to grow. As per recent data, India's active credit card base recently crossed the 12-crore mark, highlighting that consumers are not choosing one over the other. Instead, they are using both differently.

UPI Has Become The Default For Everyday Payments

UPI has made digital payments quick, convenient, and widely accessible. Whether you are buying vegetables, paying a cab fare, or shopping at a neighbourhood store, a simple QR code is often all you need. The biggest advantage is that most UPI transactions are linked directly to your bank account. This encourages you to spend money that you already have, making it easier to keep track of day-to-day expenses. As digital payments become more common, UPI has become the preferred option for small and frequent purchases across urban and rural India.

Credit Cards Continue To Play A Different Role

Despite UPI's popularity, credit cards remain an important financial tool. RBI data shows that card spending continues to grow, though at a more moderate pace than in previous years.

Unlike UPI, credit cards offer access to short-term credit. They allow you to make purchases today and repay later within the billing cycle. They also provide benefits such as reward points, cashback, travel offers, and purchase protection, making them useful for larger purchases and planned expenses. The growing number of credit cards suggests that consumers still value these features, even as UPI handles routine payments.

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Borrowing Habits Are Becoming More Disciplined

The real shift is not from credit cards to UPI. It is in how people are using them. Many consumers now prefer UPI for everyday spending while reserving credit cards for higher-value purchases, travel bookings, or expenses where rewards add value. This reflects a more conscious approach to managing money rather than relying on one payment method for everything.

At the same time, responsible credit behaviour has become increasingly important.

Paying credit card bills on time, keeping credit utilisation below 30% of the available limit, and avoiding unnecessary borrowing can help maintain a healthy credit profile.

Choosing Convenience Without Losing Control

The availability of multiple payment options has made spending easier than ever.

However, convenience should not replace financial discipline. Before choosing a payment method, consider its purpose. UPI may be ideal for routine expenses, while a credit card can be useful if you can repay the outstanding amount in full and benefit from rewards or interest-free credit. The key is to avoid treating credit as additional income.

Finding The Right Balance

The rise of UPI has changed the way India pays, but it has not reduced the relevance of credit cards. Instead, it has encouraged consumers to use different financial tools for different needs. As payment habits evolve, the focus is gradually shifting from simply making transactions to managing money more wisely.

The choice is no longer about credit cards versus UPI. It is about knowing when to use each one. Used responsibly, both can support your financial goals while helping you stay in control of your spending.

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(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)