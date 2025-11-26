Chennai Shoppers Feel The Pinch As Gold Prices Rise On November 26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely heavily on imports to satisfy its growing domestic demand. Despite significant efforts to enhance organised recycling channels and streamline formal collection points, recycled gold still accounts for only a small portion of total supply. Consequently, international market trends have a direct influence on prices in Indian cities, with Chennai experiencing a notable impact on Wednesday. The current rate for 24-karat gold, also known as 999 gold, is Rs 12,873 per gram, while 22-karat gold is being traded at Rs 11,800 per gram. The combination of a softer rupee and robust global bullion movements has contributed to a sharp increase in local prices, challenging buyers and traders alike.

Gold prices are highly sensitive to global economic indicators, central bank policy moves, and geopolitical developments. Changes in investor sentiment, bond yields, and global demand-supply dynamics also affect bullion trends. Additionally, fluctuations in the Indian rupee against the US dollar directly impact the landed cost of imported gold. A weaker rupee, as observed this week, further amplifies domestic price increases, making gold more expensive for Chennai buyers.

Why Gold Remains a Preferred Asset

Chennai residents continue to see gold as a preferred avenue for wealth preservation, especially during periods of market volatility. The surge in international prices combined with currency movements has reinforced bullion’s role as a financial hedge against uncertainty. Both jewellery buyers and investors seeking long-term asset security are closely monitoring the market, ensuring that their purchases align with current global trends.

While jewellery remains a popular choice, more investors are turning to bullion for portfolio diversification. The Indian market’s dependence on imports ensures that Chennai’s gold prices remain closely tied to international benchmarks. Experts advise buyers to stay updated on global trends and currency fluctuations to make informed purchasing decisions. With gold prices climbing steadily, Chennai buyers must weigh market conditions carefully to capitalise on opportunities while managing cost implications.