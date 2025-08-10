Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Gold Rates Hold Ground As Investors Seek Safe Assets

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 01:47 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Chennai opened steady today, with 22-karat gold trading at Rs 9,445 per gram and 24-karat (999 gold) at Rs 10,304 per gram. The stability reflects a mix of supportive global cues and domestic market influences.

India, which ranks second only to China in gold consumption, continues to depend heavily on imports, with recycled gold forming only a minor part of the supply. Since the precious metal is priced in US dollars on international markets, the rupee’s movement against the dollar has a direct effect on local prices, including those in Chennai.

Domestic Levies and International Trends at Play

Beyond currency changes, a number of domestic factors determine day-to-day prices. Customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level taxes can all push rates up or down. Gold’s reputation as a safe-haven investment means demand often spikes when inflation is high or markets are turbulent.

Global developments also have a strong influence. Bond yield changes, monetary policy shifts, and large-scale economic events can all move gold prices sharply. This makes Chennai’s rates a result of both domestic policy measures and worldwide financial trends.

Also Read : Markets On Edge With Tariff Threats, Inflation Data And Earnings Flood Ahead

Price Check Across India

Delhi’s rates are the highest today, with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Chennai’s prices match those in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Ahmedabad and Indore are slightly different, standing at Rs 9,450 for 22K and Rs 10,309 for 24K gold. Lucknow aligns with Delhi at Rs 9,460 for 22K and Rs 10,319 for 24K.

Why Demand Remains Strong

Despite global uncertainties, gold’s role as a store of value continues to attract Indian buyers. Analysts suggest that as long as economic headwinds persist — including oil price swings, fluctuating currency rates, and geopolitical risks — demand will remain resilient.

In Chennai, where cultural traditions also fuel gold buying, the precious metal continues to be both a financial safeguard and a symbol of wealth.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Gold Price In Chennai Chennai Gold Rates
