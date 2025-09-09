Chennai Gold Rates Hit The Roof, 24K Crosses Rs 1.10 Lakh Per Gram

Chennai saw a significant rally in gold prices on Tuesday, with bullion touching record highs amid speculation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Softer US employment data has reinforced the likelihood of monetary easing, driving investors towards gold for safety and stability.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October delivery rose by Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams. In the broader market, gold prices jumped Rs 723 to close at Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams, reflecting strong momentum across domestic and international markets.

Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, Jigar Trivedi, remarked, “Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts through year-end. Weak US jobs report last Friday led markets to price in three rate cuts this year.” Geopolitical developments are also supporting gold prices. The possibility of new US sanctions on Russia, following Moscow’s retaliatory measures in Ukraine, has reinforced the metal’s safe-haven appeal. Moreover, the recent US exemption of gold and select metals from tariffs has provided additional bullish support.

Chennai Rates Highlight Market Strength

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) trades at Rs 11,073 per gram. These rates underscore the ongoing strength in the bullion market, as investors look to gold to hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts note that gold remains a preferred choice for wealth protection, particularly in volatile financial climates.

Looking ahead, market watchers in Chennai are closely tracking upcoming US inflation and producer price reports, which could further influence the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. With expectations of rate cuts continuing to support gold prices, demand for the metal is expected to remain high. Economic volatility, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy developments are likely to keep gold attractive for both retail and institutional investors in the city.

For now, Chennai’s investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset and long-term investment vehicle. The ongoing rally highlights the importance of precious metals in portfolios seeking stability amidst global uncertainty, and the market in Chennai is expected to maintain its bullish tone in the coming sessions.