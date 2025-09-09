Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Gold Rates Hit The Roof, 24K Crosses Rs 1.10 Lakh Per Gram

Chennai Gold Rates Hit The Roof, 24K Crosses Rs 1.10 Lakh Per Gram

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) trades at Rs 11,073 per gram.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai saw a significant rally in gold prices on Tuesday, with bullion touching record highs amid speculation of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Softer US employment data has reinforced the likelihood of monetary easing, driving investors towards gold for safety and stability.

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for October delivery rose by Rs 982 or 0.9 per cent, reaching a lifetime high of Rs 1,09,500 per 10 grams. In the broader market, gold prices jumped Rs 723 to close at Rs 1,10,312 per 10 grams, reflecting strong momentum across domestic and international markets.

Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, Jigar Trivedi, remarked, “Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts through year-end. Weak US jobs report last Friday led markets to price in three rate cuts this year.” Geopolitical developments are also supporting gold prices. The possibility of new US sanctions on Russia, following Moscow’s retaliatory measures in Ukraine, has reinforced the metal’s safe-haven appeal. Moreover, the recent US exemption of gold and select metals from tariffs has provided additional bullish support.

Chennai Rates Highlight Market Strength

In Chennai, 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs 10,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 gold) trades at Rs 11,073 per gram. These rates underscore the ongoing strength in the bullion market, as investors look to gold to hedge against economic and geopolitical uncertainties. Analysts note that gold remains a preferred choice for wealth protection, particularly in volatile financial climates.

Looking ahead, market watchers in Chennai are closely tracking upcoming US inflation and producer price reports, which could further influence the Federal Reserve’s policy stance. With expectations of rate cuts continuing to support gold prices, demand for the metal is expected to remain high. Economic volatility, geopolitical tensions, and monetary policy developments are likely to keep gold attractive for both retail and institutional investors in the city.

For now, Chennai’s investors are turning to gold as a safe-haven asset and long-term investment vehicle. The ongoing rally highlights the importance of precious metals in portfolios seeking stability amidst global uncertainty, and the market in Chennai is expected to maintain its bullish tone in the coming sessions.

Also read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Chennai Today Chennai Gold Rates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
Nepal Unrest Intensifies, PM Oli Invites Protesters For Dialogue: Top Updates
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Protests Escalate: Youth-Led Movement Turns Violent Amid Government Crackdown and Resignations
Breaking: Fresh Clashes Rock Kathmandu Near Parliament, 19 Dead, Streets Turn Into Warzone
Nepal in Turmoil: Youth-Led Protests Turn Deadly, Government Bows to Pressure and Lifts Social Media Ban | ABP NEWS
Nepal Boils: Youth Leader Ashika Bode Slams KP Oli Amid Deadly Crackdown in Kathmandu
Breaking News: Kathmandu Erupts: Protesters Demand KP Sharma Oli's Resignation Amid Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget