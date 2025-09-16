Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chennai Gold Prices Edge Higher, Global Market Cues Remain Crucial

Chennai Gold Prices Edge Higher, Global Market Cues Remain Crucial

With India ranking as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, movements in the international bullion market play a defining role in shaping domestic price patterns.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)

On Tuesday, gold prices in Chennai recorded an uptick, mirroring the broader trend seen across major Indian cities. The rates stood at Rs 10,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (999 gold). With India ranking as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, movements in the international bullion market play a defining role in shaping domestic price patterns.

Gold continues to be a favoured choice for residents in Chennai, not just as a symbol of cultural wealth but also as an investment option during periods of financial uncertainty. The day’s increase added to optimism among traders and investors, with bullion reaffirming its place as a reliable safe-haven asset.

Policy, Exchange Rates and Domestic Sensitivity

Domestic gold rates are highly sensitive to shifts in government policies, particularly taxation. The structure includes import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, each contributing to the final retail cost in Chennai and elsewhere. Any change in these rates quickly reflects in household budgets and investment decisions.

Currency fluctuations remain another key driver. Since gold is priced in US dollars, a depreciation of the rupee tends to raise the cost of imports. As Chennai is an important urban centre with high jewellery demand, households and jewellers closely monitor currency movements alongside international news.

Broader Market Snapshot Across India

The upward trend was not limited to Chennai. In Delhi, prices were pegged at Rs 10,275 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 11,208 per gram for 24-karat gold. Mumbai and Bengaluru quoted identical rates at Rs 10,260 and Rs 11,193 per gram respectively. Kolkata mirrored these levels as well, at Rs 10,260 for 22-karat and Rs 11,193 for 24-karat gold.

Such minor variations across cities underline the interplay of local taxes and logistical factors, even as the core direction is dictated by global cues such as bond yields, central bank policy changes, and trade developments.

For Chennai, a city where jewellery is deeply woven into culture and family traditions, Tuesday’s upward adjustment reinforces gold’s reputation as both an ornamental and financial asset. With uncertainties around global trade and inflation, the yellow metal is likely to retain its prominence in household balance sheets.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
