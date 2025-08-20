Chennai Gold Price Today: Rates Slip, See How Other Markets Are Performing

Gold rates in Chennai softened on Wednesday, mirroring the nationwide decline in the yellow metal. Prices for 22-karat gold in the city currently stand at Rs 9,180 per gram, while 24-karat gold is priced at Rs 10,015 per gram.

The dip reflects weakness in international trends, coupled with a stronger dollar, which has impacted bullion demand globally. Despite being a popular investment and cultural asset in Tamil Nadu, gold remains highly sensitive to external factors beyond domestic control.

Currency Movements and Policy Decisions in Focus

India, the second-largest gold consumer after China, imports the majority of its gold, with recycled metal accounting for only a minimal share. Since gold is traded in US dollars, the rupee’s exchange rate directly influences prices across Indian cities, including Chennai.

Multiple levies also contribute to shaping the final price tag. Import duties, the GST, and state-level charges add to the burden, making gold more expensive than the international spot price. For consumers in Chennai, these costs are a crucial determinant of investment choices.

Global factors further drive volatility. Bond yield shifts, monetary policy decisions, and trade tariff changes often introduce price swings that trickle down to domestic markets.

Snapshot of Gold Prices Across India

Chennai’s prices are in line with other metropolitan centres such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, all quoting Rs 9,180 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,015 for 24-karat gold.

In contrast, Delhi and Lucknow have slightly higher rates at Rs 9,195 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,030 per gram for 24-karat gold. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Indore stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat and Rs 10,020 per gram for 24-karat gold.

Despite the current dip, gold continues to be viewed as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. For households in Chennai, the precious metal remains an integral part of cultural traditions and long-term financial planning.