The Smartest Thing To Check Before Taking A Car Loan Isn’t The EMI

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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBefore You Take A Car Loan, Read The Fine Print Nobody Talks About

Before You Take A Car Loan, Read The Fine Print Nobody Talks About

From credit scores to hidden charges, small car loan mistakes can quietly turn an affordable purchase into a costly commitment

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Check your credit score before applying for better loan terms.

Car loans can sound simple: you pick a car, sign the papers, and drive home. But even small mistakes during the process can end up adding thousands to what you actually pay. Here is what to watch out for before you apply.

Do Not Just Look at the EMI

Borrowers focus on monthly installments, but they are only one side of the story. There are several other costs, including processing fees, stamp duty, and penalties if you close the loan early. You also need to account for fuel, insurance, and maintenance. Consider all costs before deciding if you can afford the car you want to buy. 

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A Longer Loan Term Can Cost You More

Choosing a longer repayment period can be attractive because smaller monthly payments feel easier, but you end up paying more interest over time. A shorter loan costs you more every month but saves money in the long run. The sweet spot depends on your income and expenses. 

Check Your Credit Score Before Applying

Your credit score dictates your loan terms, what interest rate you get and even if your loan will get approved. A score above 750 improves your chances of approval. 

Check your score before applying. If it is low, clear any pending dues and look for errors in your credit report before you proceed.

Do Not Accept the First Offer

Make sure to get the best interest rate for your situation. Banks and NBFCs price loans differently based on their internal policies. Even a difference of 0.5 per cent in interest rate adds up over a three to five-year loan.

Also Read: Fuel Shock Hits Air India: Flight Cuts, Lower Bonuses, And Furloughs In Consideration

A Quick Checklist Before You Apply

1. Set a monthly budget: Your EMI should fit comfortably alongside rent, groceries, savings, and other loan payments. A good rule of thumb is that your total EMIs should not cross 40 per cent of your monthly income.

2. Know your credit position: Get a free credit report and check where you stand before a lender does. Try to improve your credit score if it is below 750.

3. Compare lenders: Look beyond interest rates. Check processing fees, prepayment charges, and how easy the application process is.

4. Check your eligibility: Most lenders have basic requirements depending on age, income, and employment status. Confirm you meet these requirements before applying to avoid unnecessary rejections.

5. Think about the down payment: You might be tempted to take that 100 per cent financing offer, as this avoids a down payment. But paying more up front reduces your loan amount, and therefore the total interest you pay.

Running through this checklist before you apply can save you more than you might expect.

A car loan is a big financial commitment. Take the time to do the math, check your credit score, and compare your options before signing on the dotted line. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a good guideline for my monthly car loan EMI?

Your total monthly EMIs, including the new car loan, should ideally not exceed 40% of your monthly income. This ensures the payment fits comfortably with other expenses.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Car Loan Car Loans Car Loan Mistakes Car Loan Tips Car Loan Interest Rate What To Think Before Taking A Car Loan
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