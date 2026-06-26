Financial Rule Changes From July 1: EPFO, ITR, Credit Cards, LPG Prices And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dearness Allowance review and crucial TDS deadline approach.

Several important financial changes are scheduled to take effect in July 2026, bringing updates that could affect salaried employees, taxpayers, pensioners and credit card users across India. From the rollout of EPFO's UPI-based withdrawal facility to revised credit card benefits and key income tax deadlines, individuals may need to stay informed to avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

The coming month will also see changes in railway penalties, possible revisions in fuel prices and important tax compliance dates. These developments are expected to influence everyday banking, travel and financial planning for millions of people.

With multiple deadlines and rule changes arriving together, keeping track of the latest updates could help individuals complete tax filings on time, manage expenses more effectively and avoid last-minute complications.

Income Tax Deadlines To Watch

Taxpayers should pay close attention to the upcoming income tax return filing deadlines for the Financial Year 2025-26, corresponding to the Assessment Year 2026-27.

Individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must submit their returns by July 31, 2026. Those filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 who are not subject to tax audit requirements have until August 31, 2026.

Missing these deadlines could lead to penalties, restrictions on opting for certain tax regimes and limitations on carrying forward eligible losses to future assessment years.

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EPFO Reform And Dearness Allowance In Focus

One of the most closely watched reforms is the launch of the EPFO 3.0 platform, which is expected to modernise the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's digital infrastructure.

Under the new system, EPF subscribers are expected to gain access to an instant withdrawal facility through the UPI platform, making fund withdrawals faster and more convenient.

Another major development expected during July is the revision of Dearness Allowance (DA), an important component of salaries and pensions for central government employees, pensioners and public sector workers. The government reviews DA twice every year, in January and July, and the upcoming revision is expected to be closely tracked by millions of beneficiaries.

Credit Card Reward Rules To Change

Credit card users will also experience changes in reward structures and travel benefits from July.

HDFC Bank has revised the reward points mechanism for its Regalia Gold and Diners Club Privilege credit cards. While changes to reward calculations have already been implemented, the updated airport lounge access conditions will take effect from July 1. Under the revised rules, Regalia Gold cardholders must spend at least Rs 60,000 during the previous quarter to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge access.

SBI Card has also announced revisions for its PhonePe SBI Card Purple and PhonePe SBI Card Select Black variants. From July 1, monthly caps will apply to reward points that customers can earn. Separate limits will cover insurance-related spending and other expenditure categories, while the maximum reward points available on online transactions have also been reduced.

TDS Deadline And Railway Penalties

The deadline for depositing Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for the April-June quarter is July 7, provided quarterly deposit approval has been granted by the Assessing Officer under the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

Indian Railways will also introduce stricter enforcement measures from July 1. The minimum penalty for travelling without a valid ticket will increase from Rs 250 to Rs 500 under amendments linked to the Jan Vishwas Act, with the aim of reducing ticketless travel and improving compliance.

Male passengers travelling in women-reserved coaches could face penalties of up to Rs 2,500. Higher fines will also apply to passengers travelling on another person's ticket or using a general-class ticket while travelling in sleeper coaches. Authorities may also impose steeper penalties for offences including unauthorised hawking, begging, creating a nuisance, abusive behaviour, public intoxication, trespassing on railway property and carrying dangerous goods improperly.

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LPG, CNG, PNG And ATF Prices Under Review

State-owned oil marketing companies are expected to revise domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices on July 1, depending on global energy prices and policy decisions.

Prices of CNG, PNG and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) may also be revised on the same day. Any changes could affect household budgets as well as travel-related expenses in the coming weeks.