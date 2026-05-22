Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Closed On May 27, 31, Check Details

Banks across India will remain closed on two days next week. Wednesday, May 27, is a bank holiday on account of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), while Sunday, May 31, is the regular weekly off.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified nine holidays for banks this month, covering major lenders including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. These include national and regional public holidays, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Bank Holiday On May 26: Tripura Only

May 26 is a working day for banks in most states. Tripura is the exception, where branches will remain closed on account of the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the celebrated poet widely revered across the region.

Bank Holiday On May 27: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) Across Most States

Banks in most states will remain closed on May 27 for Bakrid. Since the date follows the Islamic lunar calendar, the observance may shift by a day depending on the moon sighting. Customers should confirm with their local branch closer to the date.

Banks will be closed on May 27 in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Puducherry (Mahe region).

Banks in Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu will observe the holiday on May 28 instead. Jammu and Kashmir observes closures on both days.

Bank holidays can vary by state depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or contact their nearest branch to confirm closures in their area.

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Are Banks Open On May 30 and May 31?

Saturday, May 30 is the fifth Saturday of the month, so banks will remain open. Only the second and fourth Saturdays are mandatory holidays under RBI rules. Sunday, May 31 is a regular weekly off and branches will be shut nationwide.

Online Banking Services Available During Bank Holidays

Closed branches do not mean a banking standstill. UPI payments, NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS transfers remain available around the clock, including on public holidays and Sundays. ATMs stay operational for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements.

Your bank's mobile app or internet banking portal can be used to view account statements, download documents, and set up or modify standing instructions.

Branch-dependent services will not be available on holidays. These include cash or cheque deposits at the counter, demand draft requests, bank locker access, and in-person KYC verification. Plan any such visits on a working day.



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