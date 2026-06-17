Bank Holidays Next Week: Check RBI's June 22-28 Bank Holiday List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Digital banking, UPI, and ATMs remain operational throughout holidays.

Bank Holidays Next Week (June 22 to June 28): Banks across India will remain closed on select days next week due to Muharram and scheduled weekend holidays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

While some closures will be limited to specific states and cities, banks nationwide will remain shut on the fourth Saturday and Sunday. Customers planning branch visits should check the holiday schedule in advance.

Despite the closures, online banking, UPI, and other digital services will continue to operate as usual.

Muharram Holidays To Affect Banking Services

Bank branches in Vijayawada will remain closed on June 25 to mark Moharram.

A day later, on June 26, banking operations will be suspended in several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, in observance of Muharram.

As these holidays are region-specific, customers should confirm whether their local branch is affected before planning in-person banking transactions.

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Fourth Saturday And Sunday Closures

Banks across India will remain shut on June 27 as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, a mandatory bank holiday under RBI guidelines.

This will be followed by the regular weekly closure on June 28, which falls on a Sunday. As a result, many customers could experience an extended period without access to branch-based services.

People requiring services that need physical branch visits may want to complete their work in advance to avoid inconvenience.

RBI Rules On Weekend Bank Holidays

Under RBI regulations, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on every second and fourth Saturday, along with all Sundays.

In June 2026, banks are closed on Sundays falling on June 7, 14, 21 and 28. In addition, June 13 was observed as the month's second Saturday holiday, while June 27 is the designated fourth Saturday holiday.

These closures apply uniformly across the country and affect in-branch banking services.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Although physical branches may remain closed, customers can continue using digital banking services throughout the holiday period.

UPI platforms and mobile banking applications will remain operational, allowing users to transfer funds, make payments and receive money at any time. These services function round the clock, irrespective of whether bank branches are open. However, temporary interruptions may occur during scheduled maintenance, for which banks typically issue prior notifications.

Customers can also access a range of banking facilities, including NEFT and RTGS-related requests, demand draft forms and cheque book requests through available banking channels.

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Essential Banking Facilities Continue

Card-related services involving credit cards, debit cards and ATM cards remain accessible through designated banking channels during holidays.

Customers can also complete account maintenance procedures, set up standing instructions and apply for lockers through available service mechanisms.

Even when branches remain closed, banks continue to provide essential services through their digital infrastructure, helping customers carry out routine financial activities without disruption.