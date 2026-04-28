May Bank Holidays Begin: Here’s When Banks Are Shut This Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks nationwide will close on select days, April 27-May 3.

Closures include Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima.

May 1 and May 3 are bank holidays; May 2 is working.

Bank Holidays This Week: If you are planning a bank visit this week, you may want to check the calendar first. Banks across India are set to remain closed on select days this week between April 27 and May 3, owing to a mix of national observances and the regular weekend break.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar for 2026, customers will see closures linked to Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Pournima and other regional observances.

Key Dates to Watch

Banks across most states will remain shut on May 1 (Friday) to mark Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

This will be followed by the usual Sunday holiday on May 3, resulting in two non-working days within the week.

Interestingly, May 2 (Saturday) will remain a working day, as banks operate on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is announced.

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Why Banks Are Closed

The RBI declares bank holidays under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs transactions such as cheques and promissory notes. On these notified holidays, such transactions are not processed.

However, closures may vary slightly across states depending on local observances, making it advisable for customers to check with their respective bank branches.

What Services Will Continue

While physical branches may remain shut, digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers can still use mobile and internet banking, make UPI payments, and withdraw cash from ATMs.

Unless otherwise notified, most digital services operate without interruption even on holidays.

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A Look Ahead: May 2026 Holiday Calendar

The RBI has listed a total of 13 bank holidays in May, including weekends and regional holidays observed by public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Some of the key dates include:

May 1 - Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day / Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu

May 9 - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

May 16 - State Day

May 26 - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

May 27 - Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) / Id-ul-Zuha

May 28 - Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha)

Weekend Closures in May

In addition to these dates, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays (May 9 and 23).

Plan Ahead to Avoid Last-Minute Hassles

With multiple holidays lined up, customers are advised to plan banking activities in advance, especially if they need branch services such as cheque clearance or documentation.

Since holiday schedules can differ by state and region, checking with your local branch remains the safest way to avoid inconvenience. For everything else, digital banking remains your best backup during the holiday stretch.