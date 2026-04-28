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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceMay Bank Holidays Begin: Here’s When Banks Are Shut This Week

May Bank Holidays Begin: Here’s When Banks Are Shut This Week

Banks across India will remain closed on select days this week between April 27 and May 3, including May 1 for Maharashtra Day, Labour Day and Buddha Pournima, along with the Sunday weekend break.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks nationwide will close on select days, April 27-May 3.
  • Closures include Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Purnima.
  • May 1 and May 3 are bank holidays; May 2 is working.

Bank Holidays This Week: If you are planning a bank visit this week, you may want to check the calendar first. Banks across India are set to remain closed on select days this week between April 27 and May 3, owing to a mix of national observances and the regular weekend break.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar for 2026, customers will see closures linked to Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Pournima and other regional observances.

Key Dates to Watch

Banks across most states will remain shut on May 1 (Friday) to mark Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day (Labour Day), and the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

This will be followed by the usual Sunday holiday on May 3, resulting in two non-working days within the week.

Interestingly, May 2 (Saturday) will remain a working day, as banks operate on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a specific holiday is announced.

Also Read : Is Gen Z Spending Real Money To Look Rich Online? Here's What Financial Flexing Is Costing Them

Why Banks Are Closed

The RBI declares bank holidays under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs transactions such as cheques and promissory notes. On these notified holidays, such transactions are not processed.

However, closures may vary slightly across states depending on local observances, making it advisable for customers to check with their respective bank branches.

What Services Will Continue

While physical branches may remain shut, digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers can still use mobile and internet banking, make UPI payments, and withdraw cash from ATMs.

Unless otherwise notified, most digital services operate without interruption even on holidays.

Also Read : New Income Tax Rules: How To Stop Extra TDS From Being Cut Using Form No. 128

A Look Ahead: May 2026 Holiday Calendar

The RBI has listed a total of 13 bank holidays in May, including weekends and regional holidays observed by public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

Some of the key dates include:

May 1 - Maharashtra Din / Buddha Pournima / May Day / Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu
May 9 - Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore
May 16 - State Day
May 26 - Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam
May 27 - Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) / Id-ul-Zuha
May 28 - Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha)

Weekend Closures in May

In addition to these dates, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays (May 9 and 23).

Plan Ahead to Avoid Last-Minute Hassles

With multiple holidays lined up, customers are advised to plan banking activities in advance, especially if they need branch services such as cheque clearance or documentation.

Since holiday schedules can differ by state and region, checking with your local branch remains the safest way to avoid inconvenience. For everything else, digital banking remains your best backup during the holiday stretch.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will banks be closed this week?

Banks will be closed on select days this week due to national observances like Maharashtra Day, Labour Day, Buddha Pournima, and the regular weekend break.

Will all banks be closed on May 1st?

Banks across most states will be shut on May 1st for Maharashtra Din, Buddha Pournima, May Day, and the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

Are digital banking services available on bank holidays?

Yes, digital banking services like mobile and internet banking, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals will continue to function as usual.

Is May 2nd a working day for banks?

Yes, May 2nd will be a working day. Banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month unless a holiday is announced.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Labour Day Bank Holiday Bank Holidays In May May 1 Bank Holiday Bank Holidays This Week Maharashtra Day Bank Holiday
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