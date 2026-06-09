Are Banks Open This Saturday? RBI's Bank Holiday Schedule This Week

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays This Week (June 8-14): Will Banks Be Closed This Saturday? Check The Full Calendar

Bank Holidays This Week (June 8-14): Will Banks Be Closed This Saturday? Check The Full Calendar

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar for 2026, the second week of June has no regional or public holidays.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Several state-specific and public holidays are slated for late June.

If you are planning a bank visit this week, there is little to worry about. Banks across India will remain closed only on the second Saturday and Sunday during the period from June 8 to 14. No additional holidays fall in this stretch.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar for 2026, the second week of June has no regional or public holidays. Only the customary second Saturday and Sunday closures apply.

Why Banks Close On Certain Days

The RBI notifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This law governs financial transactions such as cheques and promissory notes. On these declared holidays, banks do not process such instruments. That said, closures can vary slightly across states due to local observances. Checking with your nearest branch beforehand is always a safe step.

Digital Banking Stays On

Physical branches may shut down during the designated holidays, but digital services keep running. Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals remain available. Unless notified otherwise, most digital services are unaffected on holidays.

Also Read: Centre Slashes Subsidised LPG Cylinder Quota From 9 to 4 Under Ujjwala Scheme

Key Bank Holidays Ahead In June

The RBI has listed 13 bank holidays in June, counting weekends and regional observances across public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Major dates to note:

June 15 - YMA Day/Raja Sankranti
June 25 and 26 - Muharram/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora Yaom-E-Shahadath
June 29 - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti
June 30 - Remna Ni

Banks will also stay shut on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays - June 13 and June 27.

Plan To Stay Hassle-Free

Several holidays are spread throughout the rest of the month. If you need branch-based services such as cheque clearance or document submission, planning helps. Holiday schedules differ by state, so confirming with your local branch is the safest bet. For everything else, digital banking remains a reliable option through the holiday stretch.

Also Read: Petrol Prices Went Up. So Why Are OMCs Still Losing Hundreds Of Crores Every Day?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do banks close on specific holidays?

The RBI notifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. On these days, banks do not process financial instruments like cheques.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
Read More
Published at : 09 Jun 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
June Bank Holidays Bank Holidays Banking News RBI Holiday List Bank Holiday June 2026 Banks Closed This Saturday RBI Calendar 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Bank Holidays This Week (June 8-14): Will Banks Be Closed This Saturday? Check The Full Calendar
Are Banks Open This Saturday? RBI's Bank Holiday Schedule This Week
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 9): Metals Climb On US-Iran Ceasefire, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Personal Finance
Retiring Soon? These 3 Hidden Risks Could Drain Your Savings Faster Than A Market Crash
Why Some Retirees Run Out Of Money Early? It's Not Always Because Of A Market Crash
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Rs 5 Lakh Or Rs 14 Lakh? Here's How Much Arrears Employees Could Receive
8th Pay Commission: Rs 5 Lakh Or Rs 14 Lakh? Here's How Much Arrears Employees Could Receive
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP Leader Sparks Row, Claims Suryakumar Yadav Lost T20 Captaincy Due to His Caste
BREAKING: Massive Fire Engulfs Warehouse Near Mumbra in Thane, Maharashtra; Thick Smoke Engulfs Area
BREAKING: TMC Councillor Sabyasachi Dutta Attacked with Eggs Amid Protests in North 24 Parganas
BREAKING: Zojila Tunnel Achieves Major Breakthrough as Both Ends Connect in Historic Milestone
BREAKING: Massive Protests Erupt in PoK as Unrest and Tensions Escalate Across Multiple Towns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget