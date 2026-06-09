Are Banks Open This Saturday? RBI's Bank Holiday Schedule This Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several state-specific and public holidays are slated for late June.

If you are planning a bank visit this week, there is little to worry about. Banks across India will remain closed only on the second Saturday and Sunday during the period from June 8 to 14. No additional holidays fall in this stretch.

As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday calendar for 2026, the second week of June has no regional or public holidays. Only the customary second Saturday and Sunday closures apply.

Why Banks Close On Certain Days

The RBI notifies bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This law governs financial transactions such as cheques and promissory notes. On these declared holidays, banks do not process such instruments. That said, closures can vary slightly across states due to local observances. Checking with your nearest branch beforehand is always a safe step.

Digital Banking Stays On

Physical branches may shut down during the designated holidays, but digital services keep running. Mobile banking, internet banking, UPI payments, and ATM withdrawals remain available. Unless notified otherwise, most digital services are unaffected on holidays.

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Key Bank Holidays Ahead In June

The RBI has listed 13 bank holidays in June, counting weekends and regional observances across public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI). Major dates to note:

June 15 - YMA Day/Raja Sankranti

June 25 and 26 - Muharram/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora Yaom-E-Shahadath

June 29 - Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

June 30 - Remna Ni

Banks will also stay shut on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays - June 13 and June 27.

Plan To Stay Hassle-Free

Several holidays are spread throughout the rest of the month. If you need branch-based services such as cheque clearance or document submission, planning helps. Holiday schedules differ by state, so confirming with your local branch is the safest bet. For everything else, digital banking remains a reliable option through the holiday stretch.

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