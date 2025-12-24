Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holiday Confusion On December 24? Here’s What RBI’s Calendar Says About Christmas Closures

Bank Holiday Confusion On December 24? Here’s What RBI’s Calendar Says About Christmas Closures

Customers planning last-minute cash withdrawals, cheque deposits or in-branch services often wonder whether December 24, or Christmas Eve, is a working day for banks across India.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

With Christmas just a day away, confusion around bank holidays tends to peak, especially when social media forwards, local notices and half-remembered rules send mixed signals. 

Customers planning last-minute cash withdrawals, cheque deposits or in-branch services often wonder whether December 24, or Christmas Eve, is a working day for banks across India.

The short answer: it depends on where you live.

In India, bank holidays are not uniform nationwide. While some holidays apply across the country, many are state-specific and linked to local festivals or observances. This makes it essential to check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for your city before heading to a branch.

Here is a clear, city-wise explainer to help you plan your banking needs smoothly in the days leading up to Christmas 2025.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025?

December 24 is not a pan-India bank holiday. Banks will remain closed only in select states that officially observe Christmas Eve as a public holiday.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will be shut on December 24 in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

In the rest of the country, banks are scheduled to function normally on Christmas Eve. However, customers are advised to confirm branch-level timings, as working hours may be shorter in some regions due to local administrative decisions.

Christmas Day Is a Nationwide Bank Holiday

December 25 (Thursday), which marks Christmas Day, is a bank holiday across India. Banks in all states and Union Territories will remain closed for in-person services on this day.

That said, digital banking facilities such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATM services will continue to operate as usual, subject to routine maintenance schedules.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across States

Unlike national holidays such as Independence Day or Republic Day, many bank holidays in India are linked to regional festivals, state-specific anniversaries, or local cultural observances. This is why a holiday in one state may be a regular working day in another.

The RBI releases an annual holiday calendar categorised under Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank closing holidays

Customers should rely on the RBI calendar rather than unofficial messages to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

December 2025: Full List of Bank Holidays

Apart from Christmas Eve and Christmas, banks across different states will remain closed on various dates in December 2025. Since these holidays are state-specific, customers should check the applicable dates for their city.

Date

 Occasion Region

December

24

  Christmas Eve Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

25

 Christmas All Over India

December

26

 Christmas Celebration Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong

December

27

Christmas

Fourth Saturday

Kohima

All Over India

December

28

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

December

30

 Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

 

Shillong

December

31

 New Year's Eve/Imoinu Iratpa

 

Aizawl and Imphal
Also read
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holiday RBI Bank Holidays Christmas December 24 Bank Holiday Alert
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget