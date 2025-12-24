Bank Holiday Confusion On December 24? Here’s What RBI’s Calendar Says About Christmas Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





With Christmas just a day away, confusion around bank holidays tends to peak, especially when social media forwards, local notices and half-remembered rules send mixed signals.

Customers planning last-minute cash withdrawals, cheque deposits or in-branch services often wonder whether December 24, or Christmas Eve, is a working day for banks across India.

The short answer: it depends on where you live.

In India, bank holidays are not uniform nationwide. While some holidays apply across the country, many are state-specific and linked to local festivals or observances. This makes it essential to check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for your city before heading to a branch.

Here is a clear, city-wise explainer to help you plan your banking needs smoothly in the days leading up to Christmas 2025.

Are Banks Closed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2025?

December 24 is not a pan-India bank holiday. Banks will remain closed only in select states that officially observe Christmas Eve as a public holiday.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will be shut on December 24 in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

In the rest of the country, banks are scheduled to function normally on Christmas Eve. However, customers are advised to confirm branch-level timings, as working hours may be shorter in some regions due to local administrative decisions.

Christmas Day Is a Nationwide Bank Holiday

December 25 (Thursday), which marks Christmas Day, is a bank holiday across India. Banks in all states and Union Territories will remain closed for in-person services on this day.

That said, digital banking facilities such as internet banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATM services will continue to operate as usual, subject to routine maintenance schedules.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across States

Unlike national holidays such as Independence Day or Republic Day, many bank holidays in India are linked to regional festivals, state-specific anniversaries, or local cultural observances. This is why a holiday in one state may be a regular working day in another.

The RBI releases an annual holiday calendar categorised under Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank closing holidays

Customers should rely on the RBI calendar rather than unofficial messages to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

December 2025: Full List of Bank Holidays

Apart from Christmas Eve and Christmas, banks across different states will remain closed on various dates in December 2025. Since these holidays are state-specific, customers should check the applicable dates for their city.