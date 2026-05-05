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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holiday Alert! Are Banks Closed This Weekend? Check May 9-10 List

Bank Holiday Alert! Are Banks Closed This Weekend? Check May 9-10 List

Bank branches in Kolkata will be shut on May 9 for Rabindra Jayanti, while a nationwide Sunday closure follows on May 10.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Digital banking, ATMs remain accessible during branch closures.

Banks in parts of India will remain closed for two days during the week of May 4 to 10, 2026, with one of the days being the regular Sunday holiday. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified six bank holidays this month for all public and private sector lenders. These include the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and all Sundays.

The first, third, and fifth Saturdays are typically working days unless a holiday is declared. 

Holidays differ from state to state depending on regional and local observances. Readers are advised to verify closures with local branches or RBI’s official holiday notification before planning any branch visits. 

Bank holidays This Week (May 4 to 10)

May 9 (Saturday) - Rabindra Jayanti - Banks closed in Kolkata only; branches in the rest of the country remain open.

May 10 (Sunday) - Weekend holiday - All bank branches shut nationwide.

Also Read: Want To Apply For A Home Loan? Here Are 6 Things To Check Before Approaching A Bank

About Rabindra Jayanti 

Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary, also known as Rabindra Jayanti or Poncheeshe Boishakh in Kolkata, falls on the 25th day of Baisakh in the Bengali calendar, which is May 7 this year. However, the public holiday will be officially observed on May 9, as the date has been shifted to coincide with the nearest Saturday for formal institutional closures. 

When are banks usually shut?

As per RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks remain closed on gazetted public holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, and all Sundays. Bank holidays vary from state to state to align with regional festivals and local observances. 

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Online and Digital Banking Services on Bank Holidays

Even when bank branches are closed, banking needs can be met digitally. UPI, mobile banking apps, and internet banking remain available to customers, allowing fund transfers, payments, and balance checks without visiting a branch.  NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS transactions are also processed digitally on holidays without interruption.

Note that these services may occasionally be unavailable during scheduled maintenance windows, which banks typically communicate in advance.

ATMs remain fully functional on bank holidays for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements. However, services such as locker access, demand drafts, and the issuance of new cards require an in-person branch visit and will need to wait until branches reopen.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are banks usually closed according to RBI guidelines?

Banks are usually closed on gazetted public holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, and all Sundays. Holidays can also vary by state.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Icici Bank Holiday RBI Bank Holidays HDFC SBI Banks Open Or Closed Bank Holidays This Week Rabindra Jayanti Bank Holiday
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