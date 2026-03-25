AI Scams Are Rising: How To Verify Investment Platforms Before You Invest

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Online investment platforms have made it easier than ever to start investing. From mutual funds to stocks and digital assets, everything is now accessible with a few clicks. However, the rise of artificial intelligence has also made scams more sophisticated. Fake websites, cloned apps, and AI-generated endorsements are becoming harder to detect. This makes it important for you to verify platforms before trusting them with your money.

Check regulatory registration

The first step is to confirm whether the platform is registered with a recognised authority. In India, legitimate investment platforms are typically regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. You should look for registration numbers and cross-check them on official websites. If a platform claims to offer stock trading, portfolio management, or advisory services without proper registration, it is a red flag. Verified platforms are transparent about their credentials and compliance status.

Verify website and app authenticity

Fraudsters often create websites that closely resemble genuine platforms. You should always check the website URL carefully. Small spelling changes or unusual domain names can indicate a fake site. Secure platforms usually have “https” and proper encryption. Avoid downloading apps from unofficial links. Always use trusted sources like the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Checking app reviews and developer details can also help you spot inconsistencies.

Be cautious of AI-driven promotions

Artificial intelligence is now being used to create highly convincing promotional content. You may come across videos or messages that appear to feature well-known personalities endorsing an investment platform. In many cases, these are deepfakes or manipulated clips.

For example, AI-generated videos falsely showed public figures promoting certain trading apps. If an offer seems unusually attractive or urgent, it is worth pausing and verifying it through official channels.

Assess transparency and communication

A reliable platform will clearly explain its fees, risks, and terms of use. You should be able to access customer support easily and receive clear responses. Lack of transparency, vague promises, or pressure to invest quickly are warning signs. You should also review the platform’s privacy policies and data handling practices. In the age of AI, your personal and financial data can be misused if proper safeguards are not in place.

Look for independent reviews and alerts

Before committing, it is useful to check independent reviews and news reports. Regulatory bodies and financial institutions often issue alerts about fraudulent platforms. Staying informed can help you avoid common traps. You should also rely on trusted financial sources rather than promotional content shared on social media or messaging apps.

The ease of online investing comes with new risks. As AI continues to evolve, so do the methods used by fraudsters. Verifying an investment platform is no longer optional, but it is essential. By taking a few careful steps, you can protect your money and make more informed decisions in a fast-changing digital landscape.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)