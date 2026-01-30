ABP Live Your Money Your Life | Returned To India Mid-Year? Check If You’re Eligible For ITR-1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





For many Indians returning home after extended periods overseas, one recurring tax-season question is whether they can file their income tax return using ITR-1 if they have spent more than 182 days outside India during a financial year. The answer depends not on citizenship or employment location alone, but on how the Income-tax Act defines your residential status.

Why Residential Status Is the Deciding Factor

Under Section 6 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, an individual’s tax liability in India depends on their residential status for a particular financial year. Broadly, a person is considered a resident if they stay in India for 182 days or more during the financial year, or satisfy certain additional stay conditions over preceding years.

If these conditions are not met, the individual is treated as a non-resident for that year. For Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin visiting India, specific thresholds and exceptions may apply, but the 182-day rule remains central to determining residency.

This classification is critical because residents and non-residents are taxed differently in India. While residents are taxed on their global income (subject to applicable relief under Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements), non-residents are generally taxed only on income that accrues, arises, or is received in India.

Who Can Use ITR-1 (Sahaj)?

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is designed for resident individuals with relatively simple income profiles. It can typically be used by individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh and who earn income from salary or pension, one house property, or other sources, such as interest income.

However, tax experts have consistently clarified that ITR-1 is not available to non-residents or individuals classified as Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR).

This means that even if your income is below Rs 50 lakh and limited to basic sources, you cannot file ITR-1 if you qualify as a non-resident for that financial year.

If You Lived Outside India for More Than 182 Days

If you spent more than 182 days outside India during the financial year and do not meet any other residency condition, you are likely to be classified as a non-resident for tax purposes.

In such a scenario, ITR-1 cannot be used. Instead, most non-resident individuals are required to file ITR-2, which is structured to capture additional disclosures such as foreign income, overseas assets, capital gains, or multiple income streams.

ITR-1 does not provide for reporting foreign assets or certain categories of income that may be relevant for returning NRIs or individuals with cross-border earnings. Filing the wrong form could lead to the return being treated as defective, requiring correction within a stipulated time frame.

What If You Returned to India Mid-Year?

Some taxpayers return to India during the year and may fall into categories such as Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR), depending on their past stay patterns. Even in such cases, ITR-1 is generally not applicable.

Because residential status can change from year to year, taxpayers should review their travel history carefully before selecting a form. Counting the exact number of days in and out of India is essential, as even a few days can alter residency classification.

Choosing the Correct Form Matters

Selecting the appropriate ITR form is not just a procedural formality. Filing under the wrong form may result in notices from the tax department, delays in processing refunds, or compliance complications later.

Before filing, taxpayers should:

Confirm their residential status for the financial year.

Review all sources of income, including overseas earnings.

Check whether they hold foreign bank accounts or assets that require disclosure.

If you have lived outside India for more than 182 days during the financial year, you are likely to be treated as a non-resident for tax purposes. In that case, you cannot file your return using ITR-1, even if your income is within the Rs 50 lakh limit and appears straightforward.

Residential status drives eligibility for ITR forms. Understanding this distinction can save time, prevent filing mistakes, and ensure smoother tax compliance when dealing with cross-border situations. When in doubt, seeking advice from a qualified tax professional can help avoid errors, especially in cases involving international employment or income.