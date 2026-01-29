ABP Live Your Money Your Life | Home Loan Prepayment Vs Investing: What Works Better For You

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As incomes stabilise and home loans move past the initial adjustment phase, many borrowers begin to reassess how to use surplus cash. Should the extra money go towards prepaying the loan, or is it better invested elsewhere? There is no single right answer. The decision depends on several aspects like interest rates, potential returns, tax treatment, liquidity needs, and comfort with debt. In 2026, with a sharper focus on long-term financial stability, this choice calls for deliberate planning rather than quick decisions.

Why prepayment offers comfort and clarity

Prepaying a home loan offers clear and immediate advantages. It lowers the outstanding principal, cuts overall interest costs, and can shorten the loan tenure, especially when done in the early years when interest dominates EMIs. Beyond the financial impact, it also brings peace of mind. A reduced debt burden creates predictable cash flows and a sense of security, which many borrowers value more than uncertain market returns.

When investing, surplus cash can make sense

Investing surplus funds can make sense when expected post-tax returns exceed the home loan interest rate. Over time, diversified equity investments have tended to grow faster than borrowing costs, with early investing allowing compounding to work longer. For borrowers with stable income, sufficient emergency savings, and a long-term horizon, this approach can support goals like retirement or education without weakening overall financial stability.

Tax benefits and the real cost of the loan

Tax treatment can tilt the decision either way. Under the old tax regime, home loan interest deductions reduce the effective cost of borrowing, which can make investing more attractive than aggressive prepayment. Under the new tax regime, where these benefits are largely unavailable, prepaying the loan often becomes a more compelling option for many borrowers.

Liquidity and risk tolerance matter

Prepayment locks money into an illiquid asset, making it hard to access when needed. Investments, especially liquid ones, offer greater flexibility during emergencies or income disruptions. This makes liquidity an important factor. Borrowers should secure emergency funds and insurance cover before prepaying. Risk comfort also matters, as some may prefer the certainty of lower debt over market-linked returns.

Why a blended approach often works best

For many borrowers, the choice does not have to be binary. A balanced approach can offer the benefits of both strategies. Making partial prepayments in the early years while continuing regular investments helps reduce interest costs without derailing long-term wealth creation. Periodic reviews allow this balance to be adjusted as income levels, interest rates, and financial goals evolve.

There is no single approach that works for every borrower. Prepayment brings certainty and reduces interest costs, while investing supports long-term growth and liquidity. The right balance depends on factors such as loan tenure, tax regime, investment horizon, and comfort with debt. When this decision is guided by an overall financial plan rather than a search for a universal answer, it is more likely to deliver steady and sustainable outcomes.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)