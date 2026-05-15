8th Pay Commission Update: NPS Employees Demand 50% Pension Plus DA After Retirement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NPS employees demand guaranteed pension of 50% final salary.

Federation seeks assured pension to counter market volatility.

Proposals include family pension and support for lower-paid staff.

As discussions around the 8th Pay Commission gather pace, a fresh demand from National Pension System (NPS) subscribers is bringing retirement security back into focus.

The All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has submitted a memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), seeking a guaranteed pension mechanism for lakhs of government employees covered under the NPS.

At the centre of the demand is a proposal that pensioners should receive 50 per cent of their final salary along with Dearness Allowance (DA), a move the federation says is necessary to provide financial security in an increasingly volatile market environment.

Why NPS Subscribers Are Concerned

The demand comes at a time when many NPS subscribers are approaching retirement and concerns around post-retirement income stability are growing.

Unlike the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), where retirees receive an assured monthly pension, the NPS is market-linked, meaning returns depend heavily on investment performance.

According to the federation, ongoing market volatility has impacted the growth of retirement corpus for several employees, with returns struggling to keep pace with inflation.

The AINPSEF argued that without a guaranteed minimum pension, many retirees could face financial uncertainty after retirement.

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The Key Demand: 50 Per Cent Pension Plus DA

In its memorandum, the federation urged the 8th Pay Commission to introduce an assured pension structure under the NPS. The proposal recommends that pensioners should receive 50 per cent of their final salary along with applicable Dearness Allowance.

The federation believes such a structure would help shield retired employees from market fluctuations and ensure stable post-retirement income.

At present, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary and DA to their NPS Tier-I accounts, while the government contributes 14 per cent. The federation has suggested that the government should continue retaining its contribution share while also committing to a fixed minimum pension for retirees.

Family Pension Proposal Also Included

Apart from retirement income security, the memorandum also focuses on support for dependents.

The federation has proposed family pension benefits equivalent to around 60 per cent of the pension amount after the death of the pensioner.

According to the AINPSEF, such a measure would strengthen social security and provide financial sustainability for families.

Lower-Paid Employees Face Bigger Challenges

A major concern raised by the federation relates to employees in lower pay grades and those with shorter service durations.

The memorandum noted that sectors such as railways and teaching rely heavily on contractual, work-charge and daily wage employees, many of whom spend years in irregular service before being regularised.

As a result, these employees often retire with significantly smaller pension corpus.

The federation claimed that in some cases, pensions remain as low as Rs 300 to Rs 3,000 per month.

It also pointed out that employees opting for voluntary retirement, premature retirement or those facing compulsory retirement often end up with extremely limited pension support, making post-retirement survival difficult.

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8th Pay Commission Consultation Process Underway

The 8th Pay Commission has already begun consultations with employees, pensioners and stakeholders as part of its recommendation process.

The Commission circulated a structured questionnaire seeking suggestions on key issues such as minimum pay, basic salary, annual increments, pension structure and pay levels.

Meetings have also been held with various stakeholders as part of the broader consultation exercise.

The inputs collected through these discussions are expected to play a role in shaping recommendations related to salary structures, pensions, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

With the 8th Pay Commission currently evaluating stakeholder feedback, demands around assured pensions and retirement stability are likely to remain at the centre of discussions in the months ahead.