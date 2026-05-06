8th Pay Commission To Hold Key Delhi Meetings For Defence, Railway Stakeholders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Pay Commission to consult Defence and Railway stakeholders.

Meetings aim to gather inputs for pay and pension reforms.

Applications via NIC portal with memorandum are mandatory.

The 8th Pay Commission will conduct intensive stakeholder consultations in Delhi on May 13 and 14 with organisations and unions representing employees under the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways.

According to an official communication, the meetings will focus on associations, pensioners and stakeholder groups linked to both sectors as part of the Commission’s structured consultation process ahead of its recommendations.

Consultation Process Underway

The stakeholder interactions form part of the Commission’s wider exercise to gather inputs before deliberating on recommendations related to pay structures, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission said the feedback received during these sessions will help shape its proposals on future pay, pension and service reforms.

Detail Information Commission 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC) Source Press Release dated 6 May 2026 Meeting Dates 13-14 May 2026 Location Delhi (venue to be notified later) Sectors Covered Defence (MoD), Railways (MoR) Eligible Participants Unions, associations, institutions Application Mode Online via NIC portal Last Date 10 May 2026 Requirement Memorandum and Memo ID

Application Through NIC Portal Mandatory

Interested stakeholders must apply through the official NIC portal after submitting their memorandum in the prescribed format.

Applicants will need a valid Memo ID generated during the memorandum submission process. Only shortlisted organisations and representatives will be notified for participation in the consultations.

Platform To Present Demands And Recommendations

The upcoming Delhi meetings will offer defence and railway employee unions, pensioner bodies and institutional stakeholders a formal platform to present their concerns, demands and policy suggestions directly before the 8th Pay Commission.

The Commission said the exercise is intended to facilitate direct engagement with key workforce representatives before final recommendations are framed.

More Delhi Meetings Planned

The 8th Pay Commission has also said that additional stakeholder meetings will be held in Delhi in the coming weeks.

Details of future consultation rounds will be published on the Commission’s official website as part of its phased and transparent review process.

Why These Meetings Matter

The consultations are significant because they:

Provide a direct platform for defence and railway workforce bodies to engage with the Commission

Allow stakeholders to submit proposals on salaries, allowances and service rules

Enable early-stage policy discussion before recommendations are finalised

Support a transparent and structured review mechanism for government pay reform

For further details, stakeholders can refer to the official 8th Pay Commission website.