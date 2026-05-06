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HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission To Hold Key Delhi Meetings For Defence, Railway Stakeholders, Salaries Could Be Revised

8th Pay Commission To Hold Key Delhi Meetings For Defence, Railway Stakeholders, Salaries Could Be Revised

The Commission said the feedback received during these sessions will help shape its proposals on future pay, pension and service reforms.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 8th Pay Commission to consult Defence and Railway stakeholders.
  • Meetings aim to gather inputs for pay and pension reforms.
  • Applications via NIC portal with memorandum are mandatory.

The 8th Pay Commission will conduct intensive stakeholder consultations in Delhi on May 13 and 14 with organisations and unions representing employees under the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways.

According to an official communication, the meetings will focus on associations, pensioners and stakeholder groups linked to both sectors as part of the Commission’s structured consultation process ahead of its recommendations.

Consultation Process Underway

The stakeholder interactions form part of the Commission’s wider exercise to gather inputs before deliberating on recommendations related to pay structures, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

The Commission said the feedback received during these sessions will help shape its proposals on future pay, pension and service reforms.

Detail Information
Commission 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC)
Source Press Release dated 6 May 2026
Meeting Dates 13-14 May 2026
Location Delhi (venue to be notified later)
Sectors Covered Defence (MoD), Railways (MoR)
Eligible Participants Unions, associations, institutions
Application Mode Online via NIC portal
Last Date 10 May 2026
Requirement Memorandum and Memo ID

Application Through NIC Portal Mandatory

Interested stakeholders must apply through the official NIC portal after submitting their memorandum in the prescribed format.

Applicants will need a valid Memo ID generated during the memorandum submission process. Only shortlisted organisations and representatives will be notified for participation in the consultations.

Platform To Present Demands And Recommendations

The upcoming Delhi meetings will offer defence and railway employee unions, pensioner bodies and institutional stakeholders a formal platform to present their concerns, demands and policy suggestions directly before the 8th Pay Commission.

The Commission said the exercise is intended to facilitate direct engagement with key workforce representatives before final recommendations are framed.

More Delhi Meetings Planned

The 8th Pay Commission has also said that additional stakeholder meetings will be held in Delhi in the coming weeks.

Details of future consultation rounds will be published on the Commission’s official website as part of its phased and transparent review process.

Why These Meetings Matter

The consultations are significant because they:

  • Provide a direct platform for defence and railway workforce bodies to engage with the Commission
  • Allow stakeholders to submit proposals on salaries, allowances and service rules
  • Enable early-stage policy discussion before recommendations are finalised
  • Support a transparent and structured review mechanism for government pay reform

For further details, stakeholders can refer to the official 8th Pay Commission website.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the 8th Pay Commission's stakeholder consultations take place?

The consultations will be held in Delhi on May 13 and 14. The specific venue will be notified later.

Which sectors are included in the upcoming stakeholder consultations?

The consultations will cover organizations and unions representing employees from the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways.

How can stakeholders apply to participate in the consultations?

Interested stakeholders must apply online via the NIC portal after submitting a memorandum. A Memo ID is required for application.

What is the purpose of these stakeholder consultations?

The meetings aim to gather inputs on pay structures, allowances, and service conditions from employee organizations and pensioner groups to help shape the Commission's recommendations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Railways Defence Savings Pensions Salaries Central Government Employees Personal Finance 8th Pay Commission
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