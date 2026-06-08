8th Pay Commission: Rs 5 Lakh Or Rs 14 Lakh? Here's How Much Arrears Employees Could Receive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arrears depend on fitment factor and January 2026 implementation.

The proposed 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant increase in salaries and pensions for central government employees and pensioners. While the Union government has announced the formation of the commission, detailed recommendations and a timeline for implementation are yet to be made public.

The uncertainty has fuelled widespread speculation, particularly regarding the arrears employees could receive if the revised pay structure is implemented retrospectively. Several claims circulating on social media suggest that arrears payouts could range from Rs 5 lakh to over Rs 14 lakh, depending on salary levels and the fitment factor approved by the government.

Arrears Timeline

Traditionally, a new Central Pay Commission is introduced every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission came into effect on January 1, 2016, leading many employees to expect the 8th Pay Commission to be implemented from January 1, 2026.

However, the government has not officially confirmed the effective date. If the revised pay scales are backdated to January 2026 but actual salary payments under the new structure begin in April 2027, employees could become eligible for around 15 months of arrears. The final amount would depend largely on the fitment factor approved by the Centre.

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Estimated Payout

Employee unions have been pushing for a fitment factor of 3.68, significantly higher than the 1.92 or 2.51 multipliers previously discussed.

For employees at the lowest pay level, the current basic salary of Rs 18,000 would rise to Rs 66,240 under a 3.68 fitment factor. This would create a monthly difference of Rs 48,240. Over 10 months, excluding Dearness Allowance (DA), the arrears would amount to approximately Rs 4.82 lakh, taking the payout close to the Rs 5 lakh mark.

At the other end of the spectrum, the highest basic pay, currently Rs 2.5 lakh for the Cabinet Secretary, would increase to Rs 9.2 lakh. This would result in a monthly difference of Rs 6.7 lakh. Even with a delay of just over two months, the arrears could comfortably exceed Rs 14 lakh.

While these figures are based on assumptions and union demands rather than official recommendations, they highlight the scale of potential payouts if the government approves a higher fitment factor and implements the revised pay structure retrospectively.

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