Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Row Deepens Post Budget 2026, Central Staff Warn of All-India Strike

8th Pay Commission: Row Deepens Post Budget 2026, Central Staff Warn of All-India Strike

Unions are also pressing for the release of three frozen instalments of DA/DR withheld during the Covid-19 pandemic and a reduction in the period required for pension commutation restoration.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Central government employees and pensioners have warned of a one-day nationwide strike on 12 February 2026 in protest over issues related to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW), which represents a large section of public sector workers, has written to the Cabinet Secretary urging meaningful discussions on pay revision, pensions and staffing concerns. Unless their demands are addressed, the protest could go ahead, signalling rising dissatisfaction within government services amid ongoing pay commission deliberations.

Key Demands Behind The Strike Threat

The CCGEW has pinpointed several major grievances with the current framework of the 8th Pay Commission, which was constituted in November 2025 and given 18 months to submit its report. Unions have called for changes to the Terms of Reference (ToR), insisting that formal submissions from the CCGEW and the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery be included in the commission’s deliberations on salary and pension revisions.

Among their core requests are:

  • The merger of 50 per cent of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with basic pay and pension.
  • A 20 per cent interim relief on pay and pension, effective from 1 January 2026, until the Pay Commission’s recommendations are implemented.
  • Reform of pension schemes, including shelving the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme in favour of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all central staff.
  • Unions are also pressing for the release of three frozen instalments of DA/DR withheld during the Covid-19 pandemic and a reduction in the period required for pension commutation restoration.

Staffing, Service Conditions & Broader Concerns

Beyond pay and pensions, CCGEW has highlighted staffing shortages and service-related issues, including the removal of caps on compassionate appointments, filling vacant posts, and ending outsourcing and corporatisation of government services.

Participation in the threatened strike is expected from employees across all CCGEW-affiliated bodies if the government does not engage with the detailed charter of demands presented. The planned action reflects mounting pressure from central government workers for improved financial security, better working conditions and a more inclusive pay revision process.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
Cities
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
Five Held As Police Probe Bishnoi Gang Angle In Rohit Shetty House Firing
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget