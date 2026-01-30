8th Pay Commission Row: Central Govt Employees Threaten Nationwide Strike On Feb 12

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW), which represents central government employees and pensioners, has warned of a one-day nationwide strike on February 12, 2026, if its demands related to the 8th Pay Commission and other service matters are not addressed.

In a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, the organisation said the protest would proceed unless the government engages meaningfully with employee concerns on pay revision, pensions and staffing issues.

Demand For Changes To 8th Pay Commission Terms

CCGEW has sought a revision of the Terms of Reference of the 8th Pay Commission. The confederation has urged that inputs from both CCGEW and the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) be formally incorporated into the commission’s deliberations on pay and pension revision.

Among the key demands are:

Merger of 50 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) with basic pay and pension

Grant of 20 per cent interim relief on pay and pension with effect from January 1, 2026

Pension-Related Demands

The confederation has opposed the existing pension frameworks and has called for:

Scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all central government employees

It has also stressed that pensioners should not be discriminated against based on date of retirement or earlier pay commission structures.

Additional pension-related demands include:

Release of three frozen instalments of DA/DR, covering 18 months, withheld during the Covid-19 pandemic

Restoration of the commuted portion of pension after 11 years instead of the current 15 years

Call For Interim Financial Relief

CCGEW has reiterated its demand for a 20 per cent interim relief for employees and pensioners, to be implemented from January 1, 2026, and continued until the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations come into force.

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted in November 2025 and has been given 18 months to submit its report.

Employment And Staffing Issues Raised

Highlighting concerns over job security and staffing shortages, the confederation has demanded:

Removal of the 5 per cent cap on compassionate appointments

Employment for all eligible dependents of deceased employees

Filling up of all vacant posts in government departments

An end to outsourcing and corporatisation of government services

Other staffing-related demands include regularisation of casual, contingent and contractual workers, grant of regular status to Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), and parity for employees of autonomous bodies with central government staff.

Broader Labour And Social Security Demands

Beyond pay and pensions, CCGEW has raised wider labour issues, including:

Withdrawal of the four labour codes

An end to all forms of casual employment

Equal pay for equal work for contract workers

A minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month for all workers

The confederation has also sought expanded social security coverage for unorganised and agricultural workers, including ESI coverage funded through the Welfare Fund. It said workers registered on the e-Shram portal should receive health benefits, maternity cover, life insurance and disability support.

Strike Participation And Warning To Government

In the letter, CCGEW Secretary General SB Yadav confirmed that employees from all affiliated organisations would participate in the February 12 strike. He said the action was based on a detailed charter of demands, with a particular focus on the 8th Pay Commission and employee welfare.

The confederation has made it clear that the strike will proceed if the government does not address its concerns, reflecting growing pressure from central government employees and pensioners over pay revision, pension security and working conditions.