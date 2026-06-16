8th Pay Commission: How To Save Tax If You Receive A Huge Arrear Payout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Central employees expect significant arrears from Pay Commission delay.

Section 89(1) offers relief for potential higher tax.

Arrear payout depends on fitment factor; compare tax regimes.

As consultations on the 8th Pay Commission continue, central government employees are increasingly focused on a key question: if the revised pay structure is implemented with a delay and arrears are paid in a lump sum, will it result in a higher tax burden?

While the commission was constituted in November 2025, its recommendations are still under discussion. The effective date is widely expected to be January 1, 2026. However, if implementation is pushed to 2027, employees could receive arrears for the period between the effective date and the actual rollout, depending on the fitment factor approved by the government.

Why A Two-Year Arrear Window Is Being Discussed

The possibility of receiving nearly two years of arrears is based on the gap that typically exists between a pay commission's effective date and the implementation of its recommendations.

A similar situation arose during the 7th Pay Commission. The commission was constituted in February 2014, submitted its report in November 2015, and received Cabinet approval in June 2016. Revised pay scales were implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2016, with employees receiving arrears for the intervening period.

For the 8th Pay Commission, analysts believe a comparable timeline is possible. Since consultations are continuing through 2026 and no final report has been submitted, implementation could extend into 2027. If January 1, 2026 remains the effective date and implementation occurs during the second half of 2027, employees could receive arrears covering approximately 18 to 24 months.

However, this remains an illustrative assumption. Neither the implementation date nor the arrear period has been officially announced by the government.

Fitment Factor Will Determine Arrear Size

The eventual arrear payout will largely depend on two factors, the fitment factor approved by the government and the employee's pay level.

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise existing basic pay. Employee unions have proposed different figures, while current estimates range between 1.92 and 3.83.

A higher fitment factor would result in a larger salary revision and correspondingly higher arrears.

Will Lump-Sum Arrears Increase Tax Liability?

Salary arrears received under the 8th Pay Commission will generally be taxable in the year they are received.

This has raised concerns among employees that a large arrear payment covering multiple years could push them into a higher tax bracket.

However, Section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 provides relief in such cases. The provision is designed to ensure employees do not pay excess tax simply because salary pertaining to earlier years is received in a later financial year.

How Section 89(1) Relief Works

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, the calculation involves two stages:

Calculate the tax liability in the year of receipt, both including and excluding arrears, and determine the difference.

Calculate the tax liability in the year to which the salary pertains, both with and without arrears, and determine the difference.

“If the difference in the first step exceeds that in the second step, the excess can be claimed as relief under section 89. If the arrears span more than one year, the calculation must be done year-wise by spreading the arrears over the relevant previous years,” said CA Chandni Anandan.

Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime

Experts say there is no single answer regarding which tax regime would be more beneficial.

Employees with substantial deductions such as Section 80C investments, Section 80D health insurance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), or home loan benefits may find the old tax regime more advantageous because these deductions can offset the impact of arrears.

For employees with limited deductions and a simpler salary structure, the new tax regime could still prove beneficial even after receiving arrears.

The recommended approach is to calculate tax liability under both regimes and compare the final outcome after applying Section 89(1) relief.

Steps Employees Should Take

Tax experts advise employees to obtain a year-wise breakup of arrears from their employer once the pay revision is implemented.

“Employees should first obtain a year-wise breakup of the arrears from the employer so that the tax can be mapped correctly to the relevant financial years. Next, they should compare the tax impact under both regimes and file Form 10E where Section 89(1) relief is being claimed, because the relief must be properly disclosed to be accepted,” stated CA Chandni Anandan.

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Employees should also review available deductions such as Section 80C, Section 80D, National Pension System (NPS) contributions and other eligible exemptions before the financial year closes.

In addition, they should carefully verify Form 16 to ensure arrears and relief claims have been correctly reflected.

No Fixed Relief Amount

The amount of tax relief available under Section 89(1) varies from employee to employee.

“If the arrears are spread over two financial years, the employer or taxpayer has to recompute the tax separately for each relevant year using the year-wise allocation of arrears. In practical terms, the relief can be modest or significant depending on whether the arrears move the employee into a higher slab in the current year and how much tax would have applied in the earlier years,” commented CA Chandni Anandan.

Experts caution that Section 89(1) should be viewed as a mechanism to neutralise excess taxation rather than a guaranteed tax benefit of a fixed amount.

What Employees Should Do After Implementation

Once the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are announced, employees should immediately obtain a detailed arrears statement showing the allocation across financial years.

They should then compare tax liability under both tax regimes, determine eligibility for Section 89(1) relief, file Form 10E where applicable, and retain all supporting records, including revised salary details and Form 16.

A large arrear payout can alter an employee's tax slab exposure, making a fresh review of investments and deductions an important part of tax planning.

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