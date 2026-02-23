Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees

8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees

Unions and employee organisations are also actively advocating for higher fitment factors based on both cumulative inflation adjustments and economic arguments.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Recent Dearness Allowance (DA) figures have given central government employees their first clear signal about what the fitment factor under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission might look like, with early indications showing it is unlikely to be below 1.60. While the government has not yet formally announced the new pay panel or its implementation timeline, current inflation-linked DA levels point to a significant base adjustment in salary structures when the commission’s recommendations are finally adopted. Central government staff and pensioners are interpreting these numbers as a key benchmark in broader expectations of salary revision after the 7th Pay Commission cycle.

Why Dearness Allowance Points To 1.60 Fitment Floor

The Dearness Allowance, a cost-of-living adjustment paid to central government employees to offset inflation, has reached over 60 per cent under the existing 7th Pay Commission structure. Latest data from the Labour Bureau shows the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) stood at 148.2 points in December 2025, supporting a further 2 per cent DA hike for January-June 2026. When aggregated, this brings cumulative DA to about 60.34 per cent, which will likely be rounded to 60 per cent for payout purposes.

Under the standard pay commission methodology, the fitment factor acts as a multiplier applied to existing basic pay to determine revised basic salaries. For example, if an employee’s starting basic salary was “100” at the beginning of a pay commission cycle, adding a DA of 60 per cent effectively brings their total to “160”. That calculation translates mathematically to a fitment factor of 1.60, setting a clear baseline that experts say the 8th Pay Commission is unlikely to go below.

Factors That Could Push The Fitment Higher

Although 1.60 appears to be the minimum mathematical benchmark, several factors suggest the final fitment factor could be significantly higher. During the COVID-19 period, three scheduled DA instalments were frozen for about 18 months and were never restored later. Analysts argue that if those deferred DA increases had been paid on time, the current DA level would likely be well in excess of 60 per cent, strengthening demands for a higher fitment multiplier.

Furthermore, even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed to take effect from January 1, 2026, historical experience suggests that the commission’s recommendations could take up to two years or more to be finalised and implemented. During that period, inflation and further DA hikes could continue, pushing cumulative DA levels into the 80–90 per cent range. Should this happen, analysts say, a fitment factor of 1.8 or 1.9-and possibly even higher-may become more realistic once the final pay structure is recommended.

What Employees & Pensioners Should Watch For

Central government employees and pensioners are closely watching how these DA trends shape discussions around the 8th Pay Commission. The fitment factor will be a crucial determinant of new basic pay levels, which in turn influence pensions, allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance, and overall take-home remuneration once the new pay structure is implemented.

Unions and employee organisations are also actively advocating for higher fitment factors based on both cumulative inflation adjustments and economic arguments. Some groups are pushing for figures well above the minimum mathematical baseline, citing the need to address lost DA hikes from the pandemic period and to ensure that salary revisions fully reflect rising living costs.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees
8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees
Personal Finance
Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Surge Ahead Today (Feb 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Gold Prices Surge Ahead Today (Feb 23), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Major Cities
Personal Finance
Using Credit Cards For Big Purchases? How To Protect Your Credit Score And Budget
Using Credit Cards For Big Purchases? How To Protect Your Credit Score And Budget
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget