8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees See A Rs 51,000 Jump In Basic Pay? Here's The Math

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 8th Pay Commission ended submissions; recommendations now awaited.

Unions demand higher basic pay, DA merger, fitment factor.

Fitment factor 3.83 could significantly raise minimum basic pay.

The deadline for submitting memorandums and recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission ended on June 15, marking the completion of the first major phase of the exercise.

With no new suggestions set to be accepted, attention is now shifting to the Commission's recommendations on key demands raised by central government employees and pensioners.

Higher Basic Pay, DA Merger Among Key Demands

Employee unions have prioritised several demands, including an increase in the minimum basic pay, merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, and revision of the fitment factor.

Among these, the fitment factor is considered one of the most significant components as it directly influences salary calculations. The current fitment factor stands at 2.57, while employee organisations have demanded that it be increased to 3.83.

If the demands are accepted, around 5.5 million central government employees and nearly 6.9 million pensioners could see substantial benefits.

What Is The Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is the multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's existing basic pay or pension into a revised basic pay structure.

Its formula is:

New Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor

Any revision in the fitment factor directly affects salaries, pensions and related arrears.

At present, central government employees receive salaries based on a fitment factor of 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission.

How The Fitment Factor Has Changed Over Time

The fitment factor has been revised by successive Pay Commissions to account for inflation and other economic considerations.

The 6th Pay Commission fixed the fitment factor at 1.86. With the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, it was increased to 2.57.

As a result, the minimum basic salary rose from Rs 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.

What Could Different Fitment Factors Mean?

While employee organisations are seeking a fitment factor of 3.83, the final decision will rest with the government.

The government could choose to retain the existing factor or opt for other levels such as 3.0 or 3.5.

Based on various fitment factor scenarios, the minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 could rise as follows:

Fitment Factor 3.0: Rs 54,000

Rs 54,000 Fitment Factor 3.5: Rs 63,000

Rs 63,000 Fitment Factor 3.83: Rs 68,940

If the demand for a fitment factor of 3.83 is accepted, the minimum basic pay would increase to Rs 68,940, translating into an increase of about Rs 51,000 for employees currently drawing the minimum salary of Rs 18,000.

Impact On Employees Across Pay Levels

For an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 44,900, the revised salary under different fitment factor scenarios would be:

Fitment Factor 3.0: Rs 1,34,700

Rs 1,34,700 Fitment Factor 3.5: Rs 1,57,150

Rs 1,57,150 Fitment Factor 3.83: Rs 1,71,967

These figures are illustrative and highlight the role the fitment factor plays in determining salary revisions.

Final Outcome Awaits Commission's Recommendations

The eventual salary and pension revisions will depend on the final recommendations made by the 8th Pay Commission and the government's decision on their implementation.

Until then, the fitment factor remains one of the most closely watched aspects of the pay revision process.