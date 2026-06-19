The deadline for submitting memorandums and recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission was June 15. This marked the completion of the first major phase of the exercise.
8th Pay Commission: Govt Employees See A Rs 51,000 Jump In Basic Pay? Here's The Math
Employee unions have prioritised several demands, including an increase in the minimum basic pay, merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, and revision of the fitment factor.
- 8th Pay Commission ended submissions; recommendations now awaited.
- Unions demand higher basic pay, DA merger, fitment factor.
- Fitment factor 3.83 could significantly raise minimum basic pay.
The deadline for submitting memorandums and recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission ended on June 15, marking the completion of the first major phase of the exercise.
With no new suggestions set to be accepted, attention is now shifting to the Commission's recommendations on key demands raised by central government employees and pensioners.
Higher Basic Pay, DA Merger Among Key Demands
Employee unions have prioritised several demands, including an increase in the minimum basic pay, merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, and revision of the fitment factor.
Among these, the fitment factor is considered one of the most significant components as it directly influences salary calculations. The current fitment factor stands at 2.57, while employee organisations have demanded that it be increased to 3.83.
If the demands are accepted, around 5.5 million central government employees and nearly 6.9 million pensioners could see substantial benefits.
What Is The Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is the multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's existing basic pay or pension into a revised basic pay structure.
Its formula is:
New Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor
Any revision in the fitment factor directly affects salaries, pensions and related arrears.
At present, central government employees receive salaries based on a fitment factor of 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission.
How The Fitment Factor Has Changed Over Time
The fitment factor has been revised by successive Pay Commissions to account for inflation and other economic considerations.
The 6th Pay Commission fixed the fitment factor at 1.86. With the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, it was increased to 2.57.
As a result, the minimum basic salary rose from Rs 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.
What Could Different Fitment Factors Mean?
While employee organisations are seeking a fitment factor of 3.83, the final decision will rest with the government.
The government could choose to retain the existing factor or opt for other levels such as 3.0 or 3.5.
Based on various fitment factor scenarios, the minimum basic salary of Rs 18,000 could rise as follows:
- Fitment Factor 3.0: Rs 54,000
- Fitment Factor 3.5: Rs 63,000
- Fitment Factor 3.83: Rs 68,940
If the demand for a fitment factor of 3.83 is accepted, the minimum basic pay would increase to Rs 68,940, translating into an increase of about Rs 51,000 for employees currently drawing the minimum salary of Rs 18,000.
Impact On Employees Across Pay Levels
For an employee with a current basic pay of Rs 44,900, the revised salary under different fitment factor scenarios would be:
- Fitment Factor 3.0: Rs 1,34,700
- Fitment Factor 3.5: Rs 1,57,150
- Fitment Factor 3.83: Rs 1,71,967
These figures are illustrative and highlight the role the fitment factor plays in determining salary revisions.
Final Outcome Awaits Commission's Recommendations
The eventual salary and pension revisions will depend on the final recommendations made by the 8th Pay Commission and the government's decision on their implementation.
Until then, the fitment factor remains one of the most closely watched aspects of the pay revision process.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When was the deadline for submitting recommendations to the 8th Pay Commission?
What are the main demands of central government employees regarding the 8th Pay Commission?
Employee unions are demanding an increase in minimum basic pay, merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay, and revision of the fitment factor. The fitment factor is considered very significant.
What is the fitment factor and how does it affect salaries?
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to convert an employee's existing basic pay into a revised structure. Any revision directly affects salaries, pensions, and related arrears.
What is the current fitment factor and what is being demanded?
The current fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission is 2.57. Employee organizations have demanded that it be increased to 3.83.
What would be the impact on minimum basic pay if the demanded fitment factor of 3.83 is accepted?
If the 3.83 fitment factor is accepted, the minimum basic pay would increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 68,940. This translates to an increase of about Rs 51,000.