8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000

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The proposed 8th Pay Commission is expected to deliver a significant increase in pensions for central government retirees, with estimates suggesting the minimum monthly pension could rise to around Rs 25,000. The revision will largely depend on the fitment factor, a key formula used to determine salary and pension adjustments. With the government already approving the formation of the commission, expectations are building among over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners that the new framework will help offset rising living costs and improve financial security after retirement.

Fitment Factor Impact

The fitment factor remains central to determining how much pensions and salaries are revised under each pay commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, a factor of 2.57 was applied, increasing the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Earlier, the 6th Pay Commission had recommended a factor of 1.86.

For the upcoming revision, reports indicate the fitment factor could range between 2.5 and 2.86. If the higher end is implemented, the minimum pension may rise substantially-from the current Rs 9,000 to nearly Rs 25,740 per month. Such an increase would represent a major jump and is seen as essential to match inflation and the rising cost of living, particularly for retirees dependent on fixed incomes.

Unified Pension Plan

Alongside the pay commission changes, the government is also examining a proposal for a Unified Pension Scheme aimed at simplifying pension structures. Under this plan, employees with at least 25 years of service could receive a pension equivalent to 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the final 12 months before retirement.

Additionally, the scheme may guarantee a minimum pension of around Rs 10,000 for those with at least 10 years of service. Officials believe this approach would enhance transparency in pension calculations and ensure more predictable post-retirement income.

Relief For Pensioners

While the final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are yet to be announced, the possibility of a substantial pension increase has generated optimism among pensioners nationwide. Many see the proposed changes as a crucial step towards strengthening financial stability and coping with the growing cost of living in the years ahead.