Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal Finance8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000

8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000

8th Pay Commission may raise minimum pension to around Rs 25,000, offering major relief to retirees amid rising costs and inflation pressures.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The proposed 8th Pay Commission is expected to deliver a significant increase in pensions for central government retirees, with estimates suggesting the minimum monthly pension could rise to around Rs 25,000. The revision will largely depend on the fitment factor, a key formula used to determine salary and pension adjustments. With the government already approving the formation of the commission, expectations are building among over 1.2 crore employees and pensioners that the new framework will help offset rising living costs and improve financial security after retirement.

Fitment Factor Impact

The fitment factor remains central to determining how much pensions and salaries are revised under each pay commission. In the 7th Pay Commission, a factor of 2.57 was applied, increasing the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Earlier, the 6th Pay Commission had recommended a factor of 1.86.

For the upcoming revision, reports indicate the fitment factor could range between 2.5 and 2.86. If the higher end is implemented, the minimum pension may rise substantially-from the current Rs 9,000 to nearly Rs 25,740 per month. Such an increase would represent a major jump and is seen as essential to match inflation and the rising cost of living, particularly for retirees dependent on fixed incomes.

Unified Pension Plan

Alongside the pay commission changes, the government is also examining a proposal for a Unified Pension Scheme aimed at simplifying pension structures. Under this plan, employees with at least 25 years of service could receive a pension equivalent to 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the final 12 months before retirement.

Additionally, the scheme may guarantee a minimum pension of around Rs 10,000 for those with at least 10 years of service. Officials believe this approach would enhance transparency in pension calculations and ensure more predictable post-retirement income.

Relief For Pensioners

While the final recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are yet to be announced, the possibility of a substantial pension increase has generated optimism among pensioners nationwide. Many see the proposed changes as a crucial step towards strengthening financial stability and coping with the growing cost of living in the years ahead.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
8th Pay Commission 8th Pay Commission Update 8th Pay Commission News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000
8th Pay Commission: Good News For Pensioners, Minimum Pension May Reach Over Rs 25,000
Personal Finance
Swipe Smart: 10 Simple Credit Card Rules That Can Save You Thousands
Swipe Smart: 10 Simple Credit Card Rules That Can Save You Thousands
Personal Finance
Silver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Silver Prices In Red (April 6), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
Personal Finance
Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Gold Prices Take A Hit (April 6), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
Middle East War: US–Iran Ceasefire Proposal Faces Early Roadblocks
Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget